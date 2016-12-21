Being an awarded vendor for portable/modular buildings with Goodbuy gives Palomar exposure to Texas school districts which helps us to continue providing educators with a cost-effective solution to deal with fluctuating enrollment.

The Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative approved Palomar Modular Buildings as an awarded vendor for their portable/modular buildings allowing Goodbuy members to purchase modular buildings at favorable negotiated rates. The Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative, better known as Goodbuy, began in 1992 as a small regional cooperative of the Region 2 Education Service Center (ESC). The Region 2 ESC organization provides educational resources and support to 134 schools, districts, early childhood facilities, and colleges in Southern Texas.

Goodbuy offers Region 2 Education Service Center members a unique and beneficial opportunity to purchase goods and services from contracts that meet State Competitive Bidding Requirements, thus saving them valuable time and resources.

“Being an awarded vendor for portable/modular buildings with Goodbuy gives Palomar exposure to Texas school districts which helps us to continue providing educators with a cost-effective solution to deal with fluctuating enrollment,” says John Martin, president with Palomar Modular Buildings.

Palomar Modular Buildings provides education building solutions for school districts to satisfy temporary and permanent construction requirements. Palomar works with school facility administrators to develop floor plans, facility planning, space design, and project management to deliver an optimized experience for education providers.

About Palomar Modular Buildings

Palomar Modular Buildings manufactures advanced modular buildings for a range of industries including office, retail, healthcare, education and multifamily housing. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Texas, is staffed with a dedicated team of skilled tradesmen and production managers that have produced hundreds of modular projects from simple additions to complex multi-stage facilities.

