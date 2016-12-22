MPOWERD, Inc. Announces Shift Into Home & Lifestyle Market

MPOWERD, Inc., the mission-driven brand behind award-winning Luci inflatable solar lights, announces expansion into the home and lifestyle market with the opening of premium accounts such as Bloomingdale’s, Target, Houzz and AHAlife.

The Luci collection of lights are recognized for their innovative, lightweight, collapsible and waterproof design. The durable, long-lasting solar source of light has been established as a reliable and popular product in the outdoor industry. Now, the company is rapidly expanding into the home décor and lifestyle market.

Lead by CEO Seungah Jeong, MPOWERD is expanding the line following overwhelmingly positive responses to the current collection. This fall, the brand launched Luci Candle, which joins the brand’s existing lifestyle lights, Luci Color and Luci Lux. The sleekly designed selection of lights has attracted high-end museum shops such as the Guggenheim, Cooper Hewitt Museum Store, Chicago MOMA and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

“We are preparing for exciting advancements at MPOWERD,” says Jeong. “Our significant growth in this vertical is a meaningful step toward our future as a brand. Customers will see unparalleled innovations as we move forward.”

The New York City-based company is greatly motivated by its mission to provide clean, sustainable energy to those living without access to the electric grid. Through strategic retail placement and positioning, MPOWERD continues to reach consumers who care about sustainability.

“Now more than ever, people feel connected with socially-conscious brands and their missions,” says John Salzinger, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer. “When stores like Bloomingdale’s and Target sell Luci, they’re supporting our impact work all over the world while allowing their customers to do the same.”

About MPOWERD

MPOWERD is a B Corp that works hard every day to create clean energy products that are simple, innovative and easy to use. Using today’s technology and knowledge, the company is determined to provide clean, easily accessible light to the 1.5 billion people still living without it. http://www.mpowerd.com