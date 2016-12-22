Electronics manufacturing has changed the face of America, but also of the world. The "Front Page" series has prepared a segment with host James Earl Jones to take viewers deeper into the nuances that has influenced production both yesterday and today.

While the topics are diverse, the stories are all relevant to Americans today. Electronics allow us to do more in shorter amounts of time, which has had a drastic effect on practically everyone — even if they don't personally use technology.

Machinery has always been fascinating to people, and it continues to be a driving force in practically every industry. Even everyday tasks like opening a door can now be controlled through computers. It's both a fascinating and exciting time, but also one that makes people feel uncertain about what exactly is to come. Viewers can find out more about how America has coped with the new challenges, and how many companies have managed to stay ahead of competition. They can also learn more about the mistakes and triumphs that have come from trial and error, and how organizations are coping with the environmental and consumer demands that constantly change.

"Front Page" is an award winning program distributed to PBS Member stations and Public Television. The series is independently produced.