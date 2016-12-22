Our partnership ensures that CAIR members have assistance in getting quality information about analytics techniques as well as Rapid Insight’s solutions to make a difference on their campuses.

Rapid Insight Inc., a leading provider of easy to use predictive analytics and data blending software for higher education, has announced a partnership with the California Association for Institutional Research. Rapid Insight and CAIR will partner to deliver educational content throughout the year while the software vendor will offer special pricing to facilitate access to the latest in predictive analytics software.

Rapid Insight works with postsecondary institutions across the United States who use their analytics and data blending software for data preparation, reporting, and predictive models to support student success, enrollment management and other institutional reporting requirements.

“As a company who actively works with so many institutions to help better optimize their use of data, we are excited about partnering with forward-thinking organizations like CAIR. Our partnership ensures that CAIR members have assistance in getting quality information about analytics techniques as well as Rapid Insight’s solutions to make a difference on their campuses,” noted Scot Henley, ‎Director of Strategic Partnerships at Rapid Insight.

With more than 800 individual members and 50 organizations, CAIR provides a forum for the dissemination of information and interchange of ideas on problems of common interest in the field of institutional research. CAIR also has a goal of fostering unity and cooperation among persons related to research.

About Rapid Insight Inc.:

Rapid Insight Inc. is a leading provider of predictive analytics software and solutions that provides organizations with the ability to make data-driven decisions. Focusing on speed, efficiency, and usability, Rapid Insight products enable users of any skill level to quickly turn their raw data into actionable information. The company’s analytic software platform simplifies the extraction, analysis, reporting, and modeling of data for clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: http://www.rapidinsightinc.com.