EIT Digital Partners With Haas School of Business in Online Learning

We consider Haas as an expert in the field of open innovation. That is why we are so very happy that Haas Business School has chosen EIT Digital Academy to transform its content into two MOOCs.

Haas School of Business has, in partnership with EIT Digital, developed the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Innovation & Entrepreneurship: From Basics to Open Innovation. This MOOC is part of the course Technological Innovation and Entrepreneurship on Coursera. Enrolment for this MOOC is now open.

Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley, is the second-oldest business school in the United States and will, in 2017 also provide a MOOC about design thinking alongside the six week-long From Basics to Open Innovation MOOC.

“We consider Haas as an expert in the field of open innovation,” says Martijn Klabbers, Online Education Lead at EIT Digital. “That is why we are so very happy that Haas Business School has chosen EIT Digital Academy to transform its content into two MOOCs.”

These new MOOCs from Haas School of Business are part of the Technological Innovation and Entrepreneurship online course, where students will cover topics including the basics of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Sillicon Valley entrepreneurship model and the importance of failure. The two additional MOOCS forming part of this course are to be developed by the Swedish university KTH. These are The Impact of Technology – which is already available – and a MOOC about marketing strategies for entrepreneurs that will appear soon.

The EIT Digital Academy started to make MOOCs available on the Coursera online learning platform in 2016 on a number of aspects of the Internet of Things through embedded systems. This programme focuses on the interconnection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation and consists of several courses each containing three or more modules. Content for EIT Digital MOOCs is provided by EIT Digital’s academic partners.

The MOOCs in the online learning programme of the EIT Digital Academy are aimed at bachelors and Master School students as part of their on-campus courses, but are also accessible for anyone who wants to learn about embedded systems. To date over 25,000 students have participated already in one or more EIT Digital Academy MOOCs. According to Klabbers learners are very enthusiastic about the course. “Working professionals value the deeper understanding they can use in practical problem solving and have also fed back that the length of the MOOCs, around five to six weeks, is a convenient time commitment when in full time employment.”

ENDS

About EIT Digital and the EIT Digital Academy

EIT Digital is a leading European open innovation organisation. Our mission is to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life in Europe. We bring together entrepreneurs from a partnership of over 130 top European corporations, SMEs, start-ups, universities and research institutes. The EIT Digital Academy provides a Master School, a Professional School and a Doctoral School that all are experienced in blended learning. Within our education programme we work together with 20 top European universities and other businesspartners.

EIT Digital is a Knowledge and Innovation Community of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). EIT Digital headquarters are in Brussels with co-location centres in Berlin, Budapest, Eindhoven, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, Trento and a hub in Silicon Valley.

For more information on EIT Digital visit: http://www.eitdigital.eu/

For more information on EIT Digital online education visit: http://www.eitdigital.eu/eit-digital-academy/online-education/ Follow us on Twitter: @EIT_Digital

For an overview of all our Coursera courses visit: https://www.coursera.org/eitdigital

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EITDigital