New Physicians Join The Blanchard Institute

As part of a strong commitment to high-quality addiction treatment, The Blanchard Institute, an addiction treatment facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, has hired two renowned doctors to work at their facility. Dr. George Raad and Dr. Edward Mogabgab bring extensive experience in both the medical and addiction treatment professions to The Blanchard Institute.

Ward Blanchard, founder and CEO of The Blanchard Institute, believes the addition of these medical professionals, bringing decades of combined experience, puts The Blanchard Institute above and beyond others in the addiction treatment industry. “I’m very excited to welcome Dr. Raad and Dr. Mogabgab,” said Blanchard. “Between the two of them, we have a robust offering firmly grounded in medical expertise to offer our clients. This is really something you don’t see very often in this industry.”

Raad, The Blanchard Institute’s new medical director, has treated more than 28,000 moderate-to-high acuity patients during his 30-plus year career as medical director for an urban inpatient medical detoxification program. Raad graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine in 1982. He has been innovative in his response to ongoing changes in patients and drugs in the substance use disorder field, and he has earned high patient satisfaction scores during his tenure.

Raad is the past recipient of the prestigious North Carolina Jody Kellerman award for excellence in leadership and service in the field of substance abuse treatment and prevention. Raad is a much sought-after trainer and expert in the field of substance use disorders. He has presented to many professional groups and has appeared on numerous television reports on addiction. He has a private family medicine practice, a concierge medical practice and a research facility in Charlotte.

Mogabgab graduated from the Tulane University School of Medicine in 1980 and has been an emergency room doctor and internist for 30 years. Since 2014, he has focused on treating addiction, gaining extensive experience in relapse prevention therapy inspired by Terence Gorski. In 2015 he joined Raad at Park Road Medical, where he treated patients in detox and provided preventive care for alcoholism and addiction. He has also provided medically assisted therapy for newly recovering patients.

To learn more about The Blanchard Institute, please visit theblanchardinstitute.com or call 1 (800) 615-5563.