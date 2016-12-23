ClickPoint Wins Nextiva Partner of The Year We launched several high profile clients and they all expressed that the implementation of Nextiva was one of the easiest they had ever experienced. This is a true partnership, not just an integration.”

ClickPoint Software has helped many clients realize more revenue from their most valuable asset: sales prospects and leads. ClickPoint has been at the forefront of the recent movement emphasizing intelligent inbound call center software that integrates with best of breed solutions. These solutions, like Nextiva’s communication platform, are improving the customer experience, as well as the efficiency of inside sales teams and call centers.

ClickPoint is a sales lead management solution that automates much of the sales process, allowing salespeople to do what they do best: communicate with potential customers. The ClickPoint solution uses automated email delivery to keep prospects engaged throughout the sales process, and it encourages prospects to raise their hand when the time is right. Much of the ClickPoint platform’s success is a result of its integration with Nextiva’s communication and telephony solution. ClickPoint automates the tedious sales activities that prevent salespeople from breaking free from arduous tasks. The ability to enable salespeople to make and receive calls to and from potential customers at the right time is what distinguishes ClickPoint from other inbound call center software on the market.

ClickPoint engaged Nextiva for a variety of reasons. After integrations stalled with other phone solution providers, Nextiva delivered the technology, resources, and solution needed to combine the two tools into a sales generating machine.

“We had tried other phone solution providers and we simply found their technology and their service to be insufficient. It was important for us to partner with a company that shared our values. Nextiva, like ClickPoint, is very customer centric. We never have to worry about the support or implementation process because we know they care about our customers as much as we do. This was paramount to the success of the implementation. We launched several high profile clients and they all expressed that the implementation of Nextiva was one of the easiest they had ever experienced. This is a true partnership, not just an integration.”

Gabriel Buck, CEO of ClickPoint Software

Inbound Call Center Software

In 2016, ClickPoint expanded into various business verticals, something that would not have been possible without the Nextiva integration. The sales lead software allows inbound calls to be routed to the best salesperson, while including all of the consumer details right on the screen. With the integration, the ClickPoint solution is able to capture talk time, transfer calls, display inbound calls, and seamlessly capture call information that is vital to salesperson efficiency and successful marketing campaigns. The integration has allowed ClickPoint to take their product into markets where competition was fierce. In 2015, ClickPoint was able to land a nationally known brand that recognized the power of the ClickPoint and Nextiva integration. The client quickly went from twenty users in pilot mode to nearly three hundred users in less than a few months. The integration was a success and allowed the ClickPoint team to position itself as a market challenger.

The Fastest Non-Agency Partner to Hit Major Milestone

ClickPoint became the first non-agency partner, among all Nextiva partners, to meet the highest revenue milestone for 2016. The award received at NextCon, Nextiva’s annual partner and business conference, illustrates how effective the inbound call center software is when coupled with a great communications solution like Nextiva.

Great technology is just part of this success story. Without the amazing support and resources that are provided to every partner, this story would have a very different ending. The shared values of Nextiva and ClickPoint are a recipe for success that any partner can model.

About ClickPoint Software

ClickPoint Software provides cloud-based sales lead software designed to improve the lives of salespeople and their managers. ClickPoint is helping transform sales organizations through their core product, SalesExec and a commitment to amazing support. From its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona ClickPoint has been helping companies both large and small close more leads in less time. Learn more about ClickPoint by visiting http://www.clickpointsoftware.com

About Nextiva

Nextiva provides cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions designed to simplify the way businesses communicate. Founded in 2006 on the principle of Amazing Service®, Nextiva serves more than 100,000 businesses in the United States from its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at http://www.nextiva.com.