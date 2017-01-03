Dominion Dealer Solutions announced today that Dominion ACCESS®, a full-featured dealer management system, has integrated with FCA USA LLC’s wiADVISOR, powered by Dealer-FX. Through this integration, Dominion ACCESS provides wireless, factory-connected service advisor technology to its dealers, arming service advisors with real-time factory information and helping customers get through service lanes faster.

The wiADVISOR technology instantly provides vehicle service history, customer profile information and factory-required maintenance information for Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and SRT vehicles. Service advisors plug the small wireless device into the vehicle’s diagnostic port in the service lane to download vehicle data and transmit it to a tablet computer for a more accurate and seamless service write-up experience. Customers no longer need to fill out forms or remember license plate numbers when bringing in their vehicles for service at Chrysler dealerships.

Dominion ACCESS is a Windows-based dealer management system that includes document archiving, drill-down reporting and vehicle rental as part of its core suite of applications. Dominion ACCESS gives dealers a built-in prospecting tool, the ability to reference closed deals, personalized dashboards, award-winning customer service, and one customer and vehicle record for all dealership departments. The Dominion ACCESS software has flexible contract terms and no add-on fees for dealers.

“We are pleased to be the pilot DMS for Dealer-FX’s new API. It will give our Chrysler dealers the service write-up tools they need to maximize every opportunity on the drive,” noted Van Koppersmith, president of Dominion DMS for Dominion Dealer Solutions. “This real-time interface is another technology Dominion has invested in as a commitment to support our valued customers.”

