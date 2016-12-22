Florida Family Insurance We are proud to have our A.M. Best Rating of ‘A-’ affirmed. This rating is highly sought after and difficult to achieve in Florida.

A.M. Best recently affirmed Florida Family Insurance’s financial strength rating of “A-” (excellent) with a Stable outlook. A.M. Best cited Florida Family’s “appropriate risk-adjusted capitalization, generally favorable operating performance, conservative investment practices, and extensive market expertise” as the reason for the affirmation. Florida Family Insurance has been an A.M. Best- rated carrier since 2001.

Peter Corrigan, President of Florida Family Insurance, stated: “We are proud to have our A.M. Best Rating of ‘A-’ affirmed. This rating is highly sought after and difficult to achieve in Florida. We are pleased that our commitment to financial strength and peace of mind for our policyholders has been affirmed by A.M. Best.”

The methodology used in determining these ratings is Best’s Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M. Best’s rating process and contains the different rating criteria employed in the rating process. Best’s Credit Rating Methodology can be found at http://www.ambest.com/ratings/methodology.

About Florida Family Insurance

One of the only Florida-domiciled property insurance carriers to hold an “A-” (excellent) rating from A.M. Best and an A Prime, Unsurpassed rating from Demotech, Florida Family Insurance is one of the most soundly-reinsured and conservatively-invested homeowners insurance providers in Florida– servicing more than 100,000 policyholders with products ranging from homeowners and condominium to rental property and flood insurance through its network of licensed independent agents. For more than 20 years, the company has taken pride in delivering superior coverage at affordable rates; quickly and conveniently processing claims; and providing unparalleled personalized care and service to its agents and policyholders. Florida Family Insurance maintains offices in Bonita Springs and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit http://www.floridafamily.com.