In the spirit of the season, Lead Liaison has gifted its clients with added solutions and updates that help salespeople and marketers finish the year with a bang. Sr. Support Engineer at Lead Liaison, Alan Page, weighs in on the strategy behind this update, “what good is a powerful marketing automation suite if it isn’t intuitive? We’ve spent a lot of time building out some of the market’s most valuable tools, and now our mission is to make those tools even easier to use.”

Custom Activities

This release is one of the most valuable ones to date, enabling tracking and automation truly tailored to the individual needs of each business. Custom Activities track any type of activity imaginable, and can be triggered from JavaScript or from the API. Anything that's not a standard activity, such as email engagement, page visits, etc., can now be logged and used in automations or segmentations with custom activities.

For example, suppose a user needed to track when a prospect placed a phone call to their support number. Before now, there wasn’t much that could be triggered around a custom activity such as this. Now, companies can track virtually any activity and details about it (like the time of call or duration) by adding this information to the prospect’s profile. What’s more, this information can then be used as a part of an automation to follow up with something personal like a handwritten letter thanking them for the call.

"We're pumped about what custom activities can do for clients. They're not limited to standard activity tracking, like emails, documents, forms, etc. Anything they imagine can be tracked. We recently connected our Fulfillment Actions, a very light-weight, highly efficient form of automation, to custom activities to trigger immediate actions when the custom activity happens. Technology is amazing!" - Jen Worsham, Director of Marketing

Other examples of what users can log are things like product orders, preferences and interests, or website engagement (like button clicks, link clicks, etc.).

Other Updates to Note

Updated Interface

Lead Liaison’s platform is one of the most rapidly updated and ever-evolving platforms on the market. Unlike other applications that have a take-it-or-leave-it approach, the automation powerhouse yearns to continuously enhance the user experience. In this facelift, tables were improved, font sizes were increased for better readability, and most actions on tables can be executed with a single click on hover.

Support for Custom Fonts

Custom fonts supported in Lead Liaison’s email builder are now available across the entire platform, including postcards, web forms, landing pages, and more. It’s now easier than ever to match branding and styling with marketing assets.

