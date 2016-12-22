PRMA Plastic Surgery team in action during DIEP flap breast reconstruction It’s truly incredible to know we have been able to rebuild so many lives after breast cancer this year.

One of the world’s largest breast reconstruction centers has set a new record by performing its 600th free flap microsurgical breast reconstruction procedure this year. This makes PRMA Plastic Surgery one of few breast reconstruction centers in the world to achieve such a high number of successful flaps in one year--and the year is not over.

“This is an enormous achievement for our team,” says PRMA co-founder and microsurgeon Dr. Steven Pisano. “It’s truly incredible to know we have been able to rebuild so many lives after breast cancer this year. We are blessed.”

And PRMA’s 600th perforator flap patient agrees. “I am thankful and excited to be part of this incredible milestone,” says Danielle.

“PRMA is committed to serving our patients by offering the most advanced breast reconstruction techniques,” says co-founder and microsurgeon Dr. Peter Ledoux. “Our team-based approach allows us to successfully perform such high numbers of flap procedures! A team of two PRMA microsurgeons performs every flap procedure. This ensures patients benefit from the expertise of two specially trained surgeons and also significantly decreases the length of the surgery and anesthesia time. We also work closely with highly skilled breast surgeons offering the latest mastectomy techniques and provide our patients with the finest post-operative nursing care.”

PRMA specializes in state-of-the art breast reconstruction procedures such as the DIEP flap. The DIEP flap is the most advanced form of breast reconstruction available today. It uses the patient's own abdominal skin and fat to reconstruct a natural, warm, soft breast after mastectomy. Unlike the TRAM flap, the DIEP preserves all abdominal muscles. Only skin and fat are removed similar to a "tummy tuck" procedure. Saving the abdominal muscles allows patients to experience less pain, enjoy a faster recovery, maintain their core strength long-term, and have a lower risk of complications.

Since opening their doors in 1994, PRMA has grown to include a team of seven surgeons with two locations and has performed over 7,000 breast reconstructions, including over 6,500 microsurgical free flap procedures. Known as one of the most renowned breast reconstruction centers, patients travel from across the world for the expertise and experience the practice offers in breast reconstruction techniques.

About PRMA

PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in state-of-the-art breast reconstruction. Procedures offered include the DIEP flap, SIEA flap, GAP flap, TUG flap, fat grafting, direct to implant, vascularized lymph node transfer and nipple-sparing mastectomy. PRMA is In-Network for most US insurance plans and routinely welcomes patients from across and outside the US.