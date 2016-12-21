Growth and Groundbreaking in the New Year for Nexton

Closing in on a new year, Nexton’s 2016 year-in-review includes changes ranging from retail groundbreakings, the addition of new homes and upholding what have become annual traditions and events, like the Cocoa Cup 5K.

As of today, 1,000 people call Nexton home, and commercial tenants include research institutions, financial service, childcare, restaurant and retail, and regional offices. Among the highlights of the year:



Site work has started for a new Residence Inn, which will bring the second Marriott property to Summerville in less than two years. The new hotel will be located immediately adjacent to the Nexton Square, a future center of shopping and dining.

Residents and commuters will soon enjoy a drive-through Starbucks, which will open in coming days. The new store is located adjacent to the Carolina Ale House at I-26 and exit 199B.

Pulte Homes turned over the keys to a new home to a local gold star family making them recipients of a new mortgage-free home dedicated through the PulteGroup’s Built to Honor™ program. This “hero home” marks the fourth in South Carolina through the program, in partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation. Last week, the company celebrated the family’s move into their new Nexton neighborhood.

The community celebrated the third annual Nexton Cocoa Cup 5K, the "fastest 5K course in greater Charleston.” There was cocoa for all, complete with post-race fun featuring a DJ and prizes. Other community events included a Piccolo Spoleto Concert, Oktoberfest and the Lowcountry Muscle Car show.

Site work has advanced dramatically for the Nexton Parkway Interchange, which is expected to provide traffic relief to the Summerville area, and connect Nexton more easily to nearby Volvo and Mercedes plants via I-26.

Nexton also announced the near future arrival of a Harris Teeter and Baker Automotive dealership.

In 2017, Nexton will see pre-sales begin for Del Webb, a neighborhood geared toward active and community-minded 55+ homeowners. Abundant amenities and convenience define additional housing option that broke ground in late 2016.

With the groundbreaking of Palmetto Primary Care at Nexton slated for early 2017, residents and others will gain easy access to medical support.

About Nexton

Nexton is new thinking in community design in Summerville, South Carolina, at the heart of metro Charleston’s most vibrant growth. It’s a fresh response to what people and businesses need today to be creative and successful. It’s where innovation is fueled by South Carolina’s first community-wide, gigabit broadband service. Where a commitment to education and healthy living will offer long-term benefits to all. And where even the smallest details are intended to make everyday life simpler and more fulfilling. Learn more at Nexton.com.