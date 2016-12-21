ASHFoundation Awards $740,000 to 68 Individuals

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation (ASHFoundation) recently awarded $740,000 in research grants, scholarships, and clinical achievement awards to 68 individuals. The awards support research in communication sciences and disorders, leading to advances in treatment; nurture the next generation of students in the discipline; and lead to innovation in science and practice.

The exceptionally innovative and talented recipients were recognized and awarded at the annual ASHFoundation Founders Breakfast at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s (ASHA’s) 2016 Convention. Nearly 400 donors, corporate sponsors, and past awardees attended to honor these worthy recipients.

ASHFoundation President Thomas F. Campbell noted, “The ASHFoundation’s special 70th anniversary year marks the fact that more than 2,000 students and professionals have received almost $9 million in ASHFoundation funding to explore bold ideas and discover new breakthroughs to improve the lives of people striving to communicate. We celebrate the work of gifted researchers, practitioners, and aspiring students. These individuals are passionate and promising innovators who work every day to help people communicate better.”

To learn about all the individuals who were honored as part of the ASHFoundation’s funding and recognition programs, visit the ASHFoundation at http://www.ashfoundation.org.

