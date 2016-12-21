#1 Interface Engine in KLAS

The latest release of Corepoint Integration Engine, the number-one rated healthcare integration engine by KLAS Research the past seven years, continues to pioneer how the healthcare industry will simplify health interoperability through the use of APIs. Today’s release allows native support of JSON-based application program interfaces (APIs).

Corepoint Integration Engine now is able to natively exchange data encoded in the JSON format using REST-based web services, which follows the same methodology for data exchange in use by Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter. These new capabilities, combined with Corepoint Integration Engine’s support of HL7 FHIR, allows customers to access and integrate patient-generated health data with personal devices such as wearables and smart phone applications.

On the enterprise level, the new features provide optimal flexibility for healthcare organizations to connect in a modern way with electronic health record (EHR) vendors’ APIs, and with new systems such as Salesforce, to provide quality and informed patient care.

Corepoint Health customers are encouraged to upgrade to version 2016.3 to keep their use of Corepoint Integration Engine current and to reap the benefits of the new data exchange standards and product features. More details for download are available in Corepoint Health’s User Community.

Corepoint Health delivers a simplified approach to internal and external health data integration and exchange for hospitals, radiology centers, laboratories, and clinics. Our software solutions help health care providers achieve interoperability goals that create operational leverage within their care organization. Corepoint Integration Engine was named the #1 interface engine for seven consecutive years in the Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report. Follow Corepoint Health on Twitter @CorepointHealth.

