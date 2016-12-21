TMT Finance Asia 2017 "Maintaining strong partnerships with telecom operators in emerging markets is a particular focus for OTT companies. "

Asia’s leading media operators, content producers and distributers are meeting at TMT Finance Asia 2017 in Singapore on February 16 to assess growth strategies, partnership and investment opportunities for the region.

Senior C-level executives from Mediacorp, Baofeng Sports International, HOOQ (a Singtel, Sony & Warner JV), Eleven Sports Singapore and iflix will join the Media and Convergence Panel to discuss themes such as strategies for delivering profitable content, OTT for Box to Screen, partnership opportunities and the impacts of M&A, convergence and consolidation.

The event, now in its eighth year, takes places at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, and will gather 250 delegates and 70 speakers from the most active telecom, media and technology companies, investors and advisers in Asia.

David Goldstein, Head of Asia for online video streaming company iflix, said: “The most important trend in Asia media that we’re seeing is the movement of entertainment shifting from the household to the individual, so people are watching less TV in their home but more on their mobile devices. This is where the main intersection lies between media and telecoms,” he said.

“Maintaining strong partnerships with telecom operators in emerging markets is a particular focus for OTT companies. As telcos are now rolling out 4G aggressively, they need something to put over the new capacity, and the number one thing is video. OTTs can provide this and telcos have relationships and billing agreements with individual customers, so there is an obvious win-win situation between the OTTs and telcos,” said Goldstein, who will be speaking on the Media and Convergence Panel at the conference.

Goldstein will be joined on the panel by Guillaume Sachet, EVP & Head, Strategic Planning, Mediacorp; Beatrice Lee, CEO, Baofeng Sports International; Krishnan Rajagopalan, Co-Founder & Chief Content & Distribution Officer, HOOQ; and Shalu Wasu, Managing Director, Eleven Sports Singapore.

Other companies represented at the event include: Telkom Indonesia, Axiata Group, Rocket Internet Asia, Google, Indosat, Telstra, edotco Group, Telenor, PCCW GLOBAL, TrueMoney, Rakuten, Protelindo, ING Bank, iCar, PayMaya, Linklaters, DLA Piper, Moody's, Huawei, Apollo Towers Myanmar, Irrawaddy Towers Asset Holding, BT Global Services, Ascend Group, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

For programme and speaker details go to http://www.tmtfinance.com/asia/