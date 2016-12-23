The Avenue at South Orange His beautiful photos will allow visitors to our websites to get a taste of everything that our properties have to offer, from our many incredible amenities to our luxurious apartments, by being able to visually experience what living at an EMRC property i Past News Releases RSS The Most Luxurious Residence in The...

Elias Mallouk Realty Corporation (EMRC) is proud to announce an upcoming photo shoot with renowned photographer Jeffrey Rosenberg. The purpose of this photography session is to highlight the luxurious amenities that are found at the Grand Meridia, The Avenue at South Orange, and Claremont Towers apartment complexes in New Jersey. EMRC plans on using the results of the photo shoot to provide potential clients a greater look at the lifestyle choices and amenities found at the well-appointed apartment buildings.

EMRC is pleased to provide individuals with sterling customer service by being able to offer a full visual panorama of the various apartment complexes' facilities. Jeffrey Rosenberg will be taking photos of the stately lobbies, fully-equipped gyms, outdoor courtyards and patios, communal lounges, pools, and fully luxurious apartments in order to create a lush visual gallery that people can view to fully realize what the properties under EMRC management can truly offer. Customers will be able to visit the websites of the Grand Meridia (Rahway, New Jersey), The Avenue at South Orange (South Orange, New Jersey), and Claremont Towers (Hillsborough, New Jersey) and explore the benefits of living at these apartment complexes from the comfort of their own home.

Cheryl Chambers of EMRC says, "We're incredibly excited to have Jeffrey Rosenberg do a photo shoot that will showcase the amenities and amazing lifestyle that comes at living at The Avenue at South Orange, the Grand Meridia, and Claremont Towers. Jeffrey Rosenberg is an industry-respected veteran with over 15 years of experience, photographing everything from food to architecture to portraits and everything in-between. His beautiful photos will allow visitors to our websites to get a taste of everything that our properties have to offer, from our many incredible amenities to our luxurious apartments, by being able to visually experience what living at an EMRC property is like. We're certain that the photographic eye of Jeffrey Rosenberg will capture the true essence of what it's like to live at the Grand Meridia, Claremont Towers, and The Avenue at South Orange, and we can't wait to share the fruits of his labors."

About EMRC

Elias Mallouk Realty Corporation (EMRC) is an experienced owner and manager of apartment buildings throughout the states of New York and New Jersey. Headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey, EMRC was started by Elias Mallouk in the late 1930s to provide affordable, quality apartments to middle income families. Since that time, EMRC has acquired a sterling reputation by offering the exceptional service mandated by the company's founder. EMRC continues to stay true to the family traditions that have allowed the company to prosper for almost 80 years due to the fact that the Mallouk family remains at the helm. Elias Mallouk passed the operation of EMRC to his son, George Mallouk, who then passed it on to his son, Jeff Mallouk, who now oversees operations.

EMRC currently owns and manages several superb properties. Some of these include Claremont Towers in Hillsborough, New Jersey; the Grand Meridia in Rahway, New Jersey, and The Avenue at South Orange in South Orange, New Jersey.

For more information on Elias Mallouk Realty Corporation (EMRC) you can call 1-973-783-8300.