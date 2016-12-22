ThingTech for Smarter Cities We identified ThingTech as the most responsive and appropriate solution for our various local government needs and complex automation requirements. Aaron Russell, Public Works Director - City of Burleson, TX

ThingTech (http://www.thingtech.com) – an Atlanta, GA company announced today that it has been selected to implement an advanced smarter city solution to the City of Burleson, TX.

Burleson's Public Works Department will lead the city-wide project and will include all city fleets and over 270 assets. The city faced many challenges with multiple outdated legacy applications and manual processes using Excel and Access databases. The major challenges include real-time data collection and control, data analysis and reporting, work order management, and a comprehensive asset management solution. Real-time location and asset utilization, capital planning and replacement, fuel monitoring, and idling monitoring was also critical. Coordination and collaboration tools and processes to facilitate an integrated capital planning program across all departments was a major business driver as well.

The City of Burleson conducted extensive industry research to identify a vendor that could seamlessly integrate enterprise asset management, real-time fleet and asset utilization, integration to multiple fueling system API’s, and a cloud-based option for ease of use and implementation. After assessing various vendor offerings, Burleson recognized ThingTech as the only vendor who could meet their requirements and chose ThingTech's EAM for Local Government and Thingtech's Smarter City platform solution.

“After much industry research and a competitive RFP process, we identified ThingTech as the most responsive and appropriate solution for our various local government needs and complex automation requirements. Their unique integration of local government asset and infrastructure management and real time location and utilization data was critical in our decision process. We are excited about the partnership and have already begun the implementation process.” Says Aaron Russell, Public Works Director.

As part of the deployment, ThingTech will implement products designed specifically for: Enterprise Asset Management, Fleet and Asset Tracking, and Asset Analytics to automate data collection processes, capital planning, maintenance management, work order automation, inspection programs, fuel system data, and capital planning and asset scorecards. All employees and departments will have clear visibility into the Public Works and Maintenance activities. The solution will implement and model the existing “position” based approach for managing departmental replacement requests.

Major goals of the deployment include:

> Improve operator safety through real time tracking and analysis of driver behavior

> Collect real time data necessary to support asset management initiatives for capital budgeting process

> Reduce idle time to increase fuel economy and reduce mechanical wear

> Enable predictive analytics to reduce labor hours and asset down time

> Streamline maintenance operations, documentation, scheduling, and collaboration with other departments

> Achieve a significant return on investment

“The City of Burleson is a very progressive city and has taken a leadership position in investing in smarter city technologies to improve operations, streamline processes, reduce costs, and provide transparency and visibility into their programs. We are extremely excited to be chosen and look forward to working as a close partner with the city to assist in realizing their vision.” says Tim Quinn, CEO of ThingTech.

About the City of Burleson, Texas

The City of Burleson Texas was incorporated in 1912 and is located along the southwestern edge of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, on Interstate Highway 35W and State Highway 174. Burleson is a political subdivision and municipal corporation of the State of Texas. Burleson is appealing to many because of its easy proximity to the Metroplex; low taxes; a family-oriented environment; an outstanding school system; plentiful affordable land; more than 26 square miles of rolling hills, lakes and parks; and, it’s one of the fastest growing and desirable communities in the Metroplex. Burleson currently has more than 290,000 residents within a 10-mile radius.

About ThingTech

ThingTech is located in Atlanta, GA with offices in Atlanta Tech Village. Our experienced staff of software developers, consultants, and customer success staff build usable, practical, and innovative solutions for customers in the public and private sector who own, operate, manage, and maintain fleets, heavy equipment, assets, and/or a mobile workforce. ThingTech solutions combine Enterprise Asset Management, Field Service, Smarter Cities and Internet of Things (IoT) into a single, cloud-based, connected platform for enterprise asset intelligence. Customers across North America and beyond rely on our solutions to track and optimize the performance of their mission critical mobile assets and workforce to increase business performance and improve their customer’s experience.