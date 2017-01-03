We always strive to deliver the best possible partnership program and it means a lot to be recognized by our sales partners for these efforts.

Harbortouch, a leading national supplier of point of sale (POS) systems, today announced it was selected as a “Best Channel Vendor” in Business Solutions Magazine’s annual listing. The company earned this designation in both the Payment Processing and POS Hardware categories. This was the second consecutive year that the company was listed in both categories.

The list is compiled using a web-based survey of the magazine’s VAR subscribers. The survey asks participants to rate their vendor partners in seven categories: service/support, channel friendly, channel program, product features, product reliability, product innovation, and adequate VAR margins. These categories are then combined and the top 5% of vendors were selected as Best Channel Vendors. Over 5,300 votes were cast in this year’s survey.

Harbortouch’s VP of Channel Sales, Jon Brandon, states, “Being acknowledged by our reseller partners as a Best Channel Vendor for the second year in a row is a great honor. We always strive to deliver the best possible partnership program and it means a lot to be recognized by our sales partners for these efforts.”

About Harbortouch:

Harbortouch is a leading business technology company and pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 300,000 merchants in 17 years in business and currently processing more than $12 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.