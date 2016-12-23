Today, the Sacramento Kings announced Golden 1 Center, the world’s most technologically advanced sports and entertainment venue, will feature next-generation technology from Comhear, an industry leading an audio technology research and development company that works to bring people closer together through pristine communication, while enhancing the immersive entertainment experience.

Golden 1 Center’s audio system will utilize MyBeam speaker arrays, the latest in audio technology from Comhear, to deliver the sounds of the game from court level into the suite level of the arena. The arena’s one-of-a-kind, industry leading Command Center – the hub for all arena data, information, and instantaneous decision making – will feature the technology as well.

MyBeam™ 360°, an award-winning speaker technology, provides an enhanced natural HD 360 degree sound experience for virtual reality, gaming, desktop sound, theatre & theme park, and personal devices. In conjunction with researchers at UC San Diego, Comhear has produced a new way to present immersive audio experiences with a new technology called “audio-beam forming.

“By using this technology, fans will be able to hear the players running up the court, the ball dribbling, and the plays from coaches in a new and exciting way,” said Comhear CEO Perry Teevens.

“Golden 1 Center’s advanced features, impressive food selection, innovative design create an unmatched fan experience,” said Kings President Chris Granger. “Using technology like the Comhear MyBeam™ system allows immerses fans in the sounds of the game like never before, enhancing the way guests interact and engage with the team."

Basic MyBeam technology operates in several modes: multi-beam (for multiple languages), virtual surround (trans-aural or binaural rendering on speakers), and speech enhancement. Three years of partnership with UCSD’s Qualcomm Institute (QI), along with the University of Southampton’s Institute of Sound and Vibration Research (ISVR), has created a rich set of innovative capabilities.

