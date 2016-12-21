Dancember Breaks Part of the Internet, Feeds Children

It was an amazing event that helps us feed impoverished children in the nations where we work.

Benji and Judy Travis, YouTube celebrities and ambassadors for Convoy of Hope, recently danced their way to nearly half a million dollars during their annual fundraiser — Dancember — that aims to feed hungry children throughout the world. Along the way, they attracted millions of viewers, crashed servers and trended on social media.

“It was an amazing event that helps us feed impoverished children in the nations where we work,” says Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. “Benji, Judy and their YouTube colleagues and fans are amazing people with unbelievable passion and energy for transforming the world for the better.”

On December 16-17, Dancember was lived-streamed on YouTube. Millions of viewers tuned in for the 24-hour broadcast and learned that by partnering with Convoy of Hope’s feedONE initiative they could feed a child for only $10 a month.

“We are so thankful for everyone who has already partnered with us, but the work is not done yet,” says Benji. “Our goal is to raise $500,000 by midnight December 31 because every child counts!”

One partner was downtown Seattle restaurant Sansei. After creating the #Dancember Roll, they received nearly nine thousand “likes” on Instagram. Sansei is donating half the proceeds from the roll to Dancember. Benji Travis who hosts his own million followers on his food inspired social media platform, will be in the Sansei kitchen reworking the roll with Sansei’s chef later this month.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope, a faith ­based organization founded in 1994, has a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 13 consecutive years. In the last 20 years, Convoy of Hope has served more than 77 million people. For more information please visit https://www.convoyofhope.org.

About Dancember

Dancember is a month-long campaign which includes a special 24-hour LIVE broadcast on December 16th and 17th. Judy and Benji Travis along with their ALL-STAR YouTube Celebrity team, dance for donations to feed children. This year’s theme is “Feed the Stadium” where the goal is to raise $500,000 to be able to feed a stadium full of children or 50,000 kids through Convoy of Hope’s feedONE initiative.

More information available at dancember.com.