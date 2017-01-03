MES Inc. Marks Most Successful Year in 2016

The management of MES Inc., a global manufacturing resources and supply chain management company, knew that continued growth at the pace at which the company had become accustomed was going to require some changes to the business model.

Though the company is entering its 20th year, its meteoric growth has taken place primarily in the last 10 years. MES made its name providing industrial lighting components manufactured from aluminum die castings to a variety of global lighting customers. The key to the formula is a network of manufacturing companies that MES "audits" and then partners with in China, India, Viet Nam and other countries. All of these manufacturers are ISO Certified and most of them are TS Certified. MES engineers visit and audit each plant to assure that it meets the high standards for quality, price and delivery set forth by MES.

This year, MES has seen a 33% increase in revenue compared with 2015. Much of the growth was fueled by the scale-up of the Indian office as well as a concerted effort to diversify the product line beyond the lighting industry. As a result, MES is now serving the automotive, agricultural and broad industrial markets with parts manufactured from zinc, steel, iron and copper.

This growth is not going without notice both locally and nationally. For the fifth year in a row, MES has been recognized as one of the "Inc. 500" fastest growing companies and for the sixth year in a row, MES has been the recipient of the Fast 50 Award from Columbus Business First.

"These awards are indicative of the hard work and dedication our entire team offers to our valued customers," stated Hiten Shah, President and CEO of MES Inc.

For more information or to learn more, visit http://www.MESInc.net.

Company Contact:

Carol Kwong, Marketing Analyst

625 Bear Run Lane

Lewis Center, OH 43035 USA

740.201.8112

ckwong(at)mesinc(dot)net

Agency Contact:

Marjorie J. Clayman

740.376.1470

mclayman(at)claymanandassociates(dot)com