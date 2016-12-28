Clinic Study Showing Effectiveness This product has been life changing for me...Since taking Lacto-Freedom, I now have been symptom free for well over two months now and have been eating and drinking all the dairy products I want.

Ken Manzo, the founder of Manzo Pharmaceuticals, LLC., is pleased to announce the new Lacto-Freedom Probiotic has received outstanding 5-star reviews at Amazon.com. This probiotic is specifically designed for people who do not properly digest lactose in dairy products. Lacto-Freedom Probiotic stays in the intestines and aids in the digestion of lactose containing foods, It prevents abdominal pain, gas, abdominal bloating, diarrhea, and nausea that may result from lactose sensitivity. It is taken for only 7 days and the lactose digesting effects last for months.

Now people who have difficulty tolerating dietary lactose are no longer limited to avoiding lactose-containing foods or taking lactase supplements at the start of every single lactose containing meal.

Common foods that are high in lactose include dairy products such as milk, cheese, and ice cream. Lactose is also added to some foods, such as bread and baked goods, cereals, and snacks.

Probiotics are supplements which contain “good” bacteria and when consumed add beneficial bacteria to the intestines. Manzo Pharmaceuticals, LLC. developed a probiotic that stays in the intestines, produces lactase, and allows the body to more efficiently digest lactose for months, so you can enjoy dairy without the discomfort.

Lacto-Freedom Probiotic:



Aids in the digestion of lactose containing foods.

Taken for only 7 days and effect last for months.

Patented, clinically tested.

More convenient and more economical than taking lactase tablets or consuming lactose free foods.

Available at http://www.LactoFreedom.com

Lacto-Freedom Probiotic stays in the intestines and produces lactase and eliminates or greatly reduces the issues associated with consuming lactose so the person can enjoy dairy foods without the discomfort..

Watch This Brief Video On How Lacto-Freedom Works In The Intestines

Here is what some people have said about it:

Alex M: “I can’t thank you enough for inventing this product and sharing it with me... It's literally changed my life. And apparently, it keeps changing my life months and months and months after dosing. I wonder if the time will eventually come when I need to redose, which I suspect will be after a bout of gastroenteritis or course of antibiotics or something of that nature. But it seems like the regimen is pretty robust.”...“This product is why I can eat ice cream again.”

Allan W: “I was part of the clinical. It worked great. I took it for a week, had to wait another week and then was great for about 2-1/2 months. I just got my second bottle a few weeks ago and I'm back on track. It's funny, I still get so nervous when I eat dairy. Reality hasn't set in yet. Love this product”

Jessica S “I was a little skeptical since I have always been severely affected by any dairy products with bad cramps, diarrhea etc.This product has been life changing for me. I received a sample a few months ago and took it for the 7 days. I was a little skeptical since I have always been severely affected by any dairy products with bad cramps, diarrhea etc. Since taking Lacto-Freedom, I now have been symptom free for well over two months now and have been eating and drinking all the dairy products I want.”

For more information and to purchase, visit: http://www.LactoFreedom.com

Follow Us On Facebook. /manzopharma