G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Social Analytics Software Grid report to help businesses make the best social analytics technology buying decision. Zoho Social, Synthesio, Brandwatch, NUVI, Hootsuite, Simply Measured, NetBase and Socialbakers were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Digimind Social, AgoraPulse, Brand24, Iconosquare, Sotrender, Rival IQ, Cyfe, Affinio, BuzzSumo, Falcon.io, Sendible, Klear, Oktopost, Audiense and Plumlytics were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Digimind Social earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Social Studio earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Other social media marketing capabilities – Seven of the eight Leaders on the Grid can be used for other social media marketing purposes such as social media management and social media monitoring. In their reviews, users said the wide array of social media marketing capabilities that these products offer is valuable to their businesses.

Paid advertising features with room to improve – In responses to feature questions, Paid Campaign Tracking and Attribution were the lowest rated at 71 percent and 74 percent, suggesting that users found it difficult to attribute sales conversions to paid social campaigns.

Strong customer satisfaction – The Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction ratings of products appearing on the Grid all increased incrementally since the Spring 2016 Social Analytics Grid Report. Reviewers said social analytics products were headed in the right direction at a rate of 86 percent.

About the Social Analytics Software Grid report:

● The report is based on more than 1,373 reviews written by business professionals.

● Of the 122 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Social Analytics category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.