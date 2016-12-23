Solano Life House Wins Best of Senior Living Award, SeniorAdvisor.com

SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2017 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top one percent of senior care providers across the country. The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Awards tabulates over 130,000 family created reviews to find the best quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 200,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 1,400 were recognized with this prestigious award.

Solano Life House ​is one of a select few winners in Solano County, and regularly receives highly positive reviews from its families like this one:

“All of the staff at Solano Life House is very friendly and a helpful group of people. Ask anyone for anything, and they are on it immediately. The administrator is an up-beat, positive, multi-tasking, super woman, who has worked her way up through all of the positions and wants to know how all departments are functioning. The staff works hard to make mom feel welcome. The facility is clean, basic, and simple. It is also pet friendly. This helped, as mom was able to take her parakeet. Dogs and cats are welcomed, as residents, or visitors. On my visits there, I like taking our dog as she livens up the residents, the staff, and my mom. I’m glad that my mom is there, as taking care of her ourselves got too complicated and difficult.”

Eric Seifert, President of SeniorAdvisor.com states, “Families are increasingly looking to online reviews to find out who truly delivers great care for seniors, not just who claims to deliver great care. Our SeniorAdvisor.com Awards program celebrates the exceptional people who do just that. We’re honored to spread the word about these organizations which families can entrust with caring for loved ones.”