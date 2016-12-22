BackOffice Associates Logo “We're honored to be named to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant again and are proud that our Data Stewardship Platform helps organizations ensure business-ready data as part of their information governance initiatives,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO.

BackOffice Associates, a global information governance and data stewardship leader, today announced that is has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools for the second year in a row. The company was evaluated based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The full “Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools” report by Saul Judah, Mei Yang Selvage and Ankush Jain, published November 23, 2016, is available to Gartner clients at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3522717.

“We are honored to be named to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant again and are proud that our Data Stewardship Platform helps global organizations ensure business-ready and relevant data as part of their information governance initiatives,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO, BackOffice Associates. “Given the complexity of enterprise system landscapes and cross-functional data policies, business users must be given the right tools to consistently enforce those policies, quickly resolve data issues and perform best-in-class data stewardship.”

According to the report, “The data quality tools market continues to show strong revenue growth, driven by cost, process optimization and digital business initiatives. Applying data quality tools to existing and emerging business scenarios will enable data and analytics leaders to deliver greater business value.”

BackOffice Associates’ Data Stewardship Platform (DSP), which was evaluated for the report, provides information stewardship and data quality across data migration, archival, analytics, passive data governance, master data management and data-driven holistic governance. Additionally, BackOffice Associates recently debuted Information Governance Cloud, a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that empowers business users to design, analyze and institutionalize enterprise-wide data policies. Both solutions are natively integrated, offering organizations the ability to design, analyze, set and enforce data policies across the corporate landscape.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BackOffice Associates

BackOffice Associates is a worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, focusing on helping customers manage one of their most critical assets – data. Our range of award-winning products, built on a revolutionary platform, address the needs of business users seeking to unlock the value of their data assets. Our products and services enable organizations to accelerate growth, gain actionable visibility and reduce risks. Founded in 1996, we have an unparalleled record of success in the most complex data environments across a variety of industries. Customers include many Fortune 1000 companies including Eli Lilly, Kraft and Graybar. BackOffice Associates is a global corporation headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Dubai, India, Singapore, Switzerland and the U.K. To learn more, please visit http://www.boaweb.com.