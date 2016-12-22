Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and manager of communication towers and locations in the U.S., today announced that its philanthropic program, Vertical Bridge Charitable Network (VBCN), has provided more than one million dollars to 115 community and nationwide organizations since 2015. The donations represent a significant benchmark for the program, which has grown substantially in the past two years in both monetary contributions and volunteer hours.

Organizations are nominated by Vertical Bridge employees and chosen by an in-house committee which determines fund allocations. VBCN donation recipients must be 501(c)(3) or 170(c)(1) non-profits, national or public parks or educational institutions. In addition to determining charitable contributions, the 11-member committee facilitates company volunteer days, which includes eight paid hours per employee to give back to a charity of choice as well as multiple company-wide community service events each quarter.

Events this past year included Christmas in July with Kids Beating Cancer, an indoor Christmas-themed carnival for children with rare blood cancers; build days with Habitat for Humanity; blood drives held by OneBlood.org; the Salvation Army’s Angel tree program; and several service days through Boca Helping Hands, a local food bank, including participation in their “Thanksgiving Box Brigade” which assembles and distributes Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need.

In addition to supporting dozens of organizations involved in cancer research, VBCN has sponsored events that benefit military families including the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and Warriors4Wireless. The charitable network has quickly responded to natural disasters including Hurricane Matthew by contributing to organizations that provide supplies and shelter to families in need. VBCN is also committed to the special needs community and sponsors events for the Palm Beach Special Olympics and Music Movement.

“We’re proud to have helped so many worthy organizations, and we are looking forward to continuing to support their important work,” said Alex Gellman, CEO and co-founder of Vertical Bridge. “I think the key to VBCN’s success is that our employees are telling us what’s important to them, and their involvement has created a real passion and commitment for helping the community. There’s no question that VBCN has become a very important part of our culture.”

Gellman noted that Vertical Bridge also offers ten scholarships to high school seniors who volunteer in their community. To be considered, students must be related to a Vertical Bridge employee, submit an essay about their community service work or how technology will shape the future, meet Vertical Bridge’s academic standards, and provide a letter of reference.

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge is the largest private owner and manager of communication towers and locations in the United States. The company owns, operates and manages over 50,000 tower, rooftop, billboard, utility attachment and other site locations in support of all wireless network deployments. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014 by key executives from Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC and former senior officers of Global Tower Partners. The senior management team at Vertical Bridge has over 150 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.verticalbridge.com.

Erica Robertson, (561) 406-4032 or ERobertson(at)VerticalBridge(dot)com