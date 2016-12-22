If you still don’t understand the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), you’re not alone. While small practices have the greatest learning curve, even larger health systems may benefit from a convenient source of information on the 2015 law, which takes effect January 1, 2017.

With that in mind, The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) has created the MACRA Compendium, a resource center on that brings together news, commentary, and multimedia content on the law, which pushes Medicare’s transition from fee-for-service to value-based payment. You can find the center at http://www.ajmc.com/compendium/macra.

The MACRA Compendium features content from:



The fall meeting of AJMC’s ACO & Emerging Healthcare Delivery Coalition, which discussed how accountable care organizations have laid the groundwork for MACRA.

Commentary from several AJMC contributors, including Greg Fulton of Philips Wellcentive and heath information technology strategist Mark Heaney.

Video interviews with CMS’ Kate Goodrich, MD, on how physicians can successfully adapt to the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System.

To contribute commentary to the MACRA Compendium, contact Editorial Director Nicole Beagin at (609) 716-7777 x 131.

