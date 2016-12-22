It's an exciting time to be part of IT sourcing especially as the function becomes a more strategic contributor to business growth. The intel we provide is helping to pave the way for that transformation.

NPI announced today it has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Procurement Solution Providers of 2016 by CIOReview.

NPI was awarded recognition for its deep category expertise in enterprise IT sourcing, transaction-specific optimization services, and proven ability to help its enterprise clients get maximum value for every IT budget dollar. With NPI’s support, companies are able to achieve a higher standard of strategic sourcing excellence that encompasses cost savings, value creation, risk mitigation, category management and vendor management.

“It’s a great honor to select NPI as one of the 20 Most Promising Procurement Solution Providers 2016,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “NPI has lived up to its mission to protect clients from overspending in specific cost categories so their budgets yield more profit, and help clients harness sourcing power to drive more business value.”

Published by CIOReview magazine, the 20 Most Promising Procurement Solution Providers is an annual listing selected by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs and CIOReview’s editorial board. For more info, visit http://www.cioreview.com.

NPI CEO Jon Winsett commented: “We are very honored to receive this recognition. It’s an exciting time to be part of IT sourcing especially as the function becomes a more strategic contributor to business growth. The intel we provide is helping to pave the way for that transformation.”

About NPI

NPI is a spend management consulting firm that protects companies from overspending in three cost categories where pricing is opaque, complex and inconsistent – information technology, telecommunication and transportation. Using price benchmark data and vendor-specific cost reduction expertise, NPI helps clients assure that each purchase is priced at or below fair market value and program selection, licensing and business terms are cost-optimized. Reviewing more than 14,000 purchases annually, NPI provides objective oversight for billions of dollars of strategic spend for its clients. To learn more about how NPI can help your company start saving today, visit http://www.npifinancial.com or call 404-591-7500.