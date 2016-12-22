Infoverity Announces New Next Generation Analytics Practice

Infoverity, a leading global provider of information management, Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation services, announced that it has formed a new Next Generation Analytics practice to support the company’s clients worldwide.

Joining Infoverity to lead the new practice is Joe Leithauser, who will serve as Director. Joe is a business focused leader with more than 20 years of experience working with clients in the supply chain, sales and finance functional areas. Having served as Director of Data and Analytics at Cardinal Health, and as a Senior Manager at Accenture, Joe has a unique blend of experience in both consulting and delivering analytics solutions that sustain value.

Infoverity’s Next Generation Analytics practice will connect business strategy with IT/analytics strategies, architectures, processes and people to improve customer engagement, optimize supply chains and improve productivity. The practice is focused on planning and executing strategies to help companies use both legacy and cloud analytics to reduce cost, improve quality, and increase user satisfaction with analytics.

“We’re thrilled to have Joe join the Infoverity team to lead our efforts in meeting customer demand for next generation analytics,” said Matt Wienke, President, Infoverity. “It complements our global solutions to make information easier to use and monetize for our clients. Moreover, his experience delivering solutions that homogenize disparate cloud offerings for reporting and analytics has proven to save clients over half the time and budget required in the past, which is very high impact.”

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity is featured in Gartner’s 2016 Market Guide of MDM External Service Providers and is named among the Best Places to Work in IT in 2016 by IDG’s Computerworld and by Columbus Business First. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Partners include Informatica, Priint, Reltio, Riversand, SAP, and Stibo Systems. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany, Netherlands and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.