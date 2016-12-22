Cellular Sales Opens Doors in Chesterfield

Cellular Sales opened its newest Virginia store in Chesterfield on Nov. 23. We look forward to providing the community of Chesterfield with excellent customer service and quality Verizon Wireless products.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, is adding to its more than 30 stores in Virginia with its latest store opening in Chesterfield.

The new store, which opened on Nov. 23, is located at 10030 Hull St. Rd. in Chesterfield. The store sits at the corner of Hull St. and Courthouse Rd. near Rockwood Park.

“We can’t wait to get to know the Chesterfield community and look forward to serving this area,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Jay Vaiksnoras. “We have seen huge success in the Virginia and the Richmond area, and we hope that this new location will more conveniently serve our customers in Southwest Richmond and Chesterfield County.”

Since the founding of the company in 1993, the company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, as one of the nation’s fastest growing privately owned retailers eight times. Placing an emphasis on customer service, Cellular Sales has grown from a single store in Knoxville, Tenn., to a company operating 600 stores across 32 states.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth as a company this year, so the fact that we have the opportunity to expand in this region is really exciting,” Regional Director Rick Alberg said. “We look forward to providing the community of Chesterfield with excellent customer service and quality Verizon Wireless products.”

Cellular Sales is looking for motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Chesterfield store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Chesterfield can contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Kirk Darnell at (540) 529-5988.

About Cellular Sales

