Grupo Pesquera Joins Folio Fine Wine Partners

Above are Alejandro Fernández, his wife Esperanza and their daughters. From left to right: Lucía Fernández, María Cruz Fernández, Alejandro Fernández, Olga Fernández, Esperanza Rivera, Eva Fernández The wines showcase the true pioneering spirit of Alejandro, and this addition aligns with our vision to represent the very best family owned and managed producers from across the world’s leading wine regions.

Folio Fine Wine Partners is proud to announce Ribera del Duero pioneer Alejandro Fernández and Grupo Pesquera join the national importer, effective January 1, 2017. Grupo Pesquera’s portfolio includes the properties of Tinto Pesquera and Condado de Haza (D.O. Ribera del Duero), El Vínculo (D.O. La Mancha) and Dehesa la Granja (Vino de la Tierra de Castilla y León). The agreement expands Folio’s presence in the Spanish category and positions the business for continued growth in its second decade of business.

The Fernández family is excited to continue to build upon the family’s success in the US market: “We are happy to join Folio Fine Wine Partners, an established and reputable national importer who shares our philosophy and my father’s commitment to excellence. The business that Michael Mondavi and his family have built over the last decade, together with the management team led by CEO Paolo Battegazzore, has us feeling very positive for the partnership ahead.”

Folio Co-Founder Michael Mondavi echoed the sentiment, stating:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Alejandro Fernández, his daughters, and the entire Grupo Pesquera team to the Folio family. Alejandro is one of Spain’s great winemakers, and the family’s wines are a perfect complement to our Spanish representation. What is most impressive is Alejandro’s respect for the soil and the unique expressions of the terroir of his four properties through the single variety of Tempranillo. The wines showcase the true pioneering spirit of Alejandro, and this addition aligns with our vision to represent the very best family owned and managed producers from across the world’s leading wine regions. We look forward to representing the Fernández family and further expand their reputation and sales in the U.S. market.”

Considered by many to be a living icon of modern Spanish wine, Alejandro Fernández established Bodegas Tinto Pesquera in Ribera del Duero in 1972, and has been hugely influential in the resurgence of this important wine-producing region.

The critical acclaim received from the outstanding quality of the wines was instrumental in Ribera del Duero receiving DO status in 1984, and its ongoing recognition as a producer of quality wine, much due to the tireless work of Alejandro Fernández and his focus on excellence.

The four estates comprise exclusively Tempranillo with the exception being El Vínculo in Campo de Criptana (D.O. La Mancha), that also produces Alejairén, the only La Mancha white wine aged in oak. Today the estates are run and managed by Alejandro’s four daughters and second generation – Lucía, Olga, Maria Cruz, and Eva.

With 11 wines in the portfolio, the wines range in retail price from $19 for Dehesa La Granja and El Vínculo, up to $145 for the limited edition Tinto Pesquera “Millenium,” the latter produced at Alejandro’s original winery. Wines are available nationally through fine wine retailers across the US.

About Grupo Pesquera: http://www.grupopesquera.com

Named after Alejandro’s hometown, “Pesquera,” the four bodegas that comprise Alejandro Fernández’s wine legacy, and constitute Grupo Pesquera, share a passion for winemaking that has been perfected over time. The strong bond to this great winemaker’s homeland is also reflected in the group emblem: the symbolic Archway and Tower of Pesquera de Duero, the characteristic label on his mythical Tinto Pesquera wines. Numerous awards endorse our wines; awards reaped throughout our 40 years of experience in winemaking. It is, without doubt, a dream come true for Alejandro Fernández whose maxim was always to own a bodega and make fine wines. Today it could be said that reality has surpassed the dream and that Alejandro, his bodegas, and his wines have earned worldwide recognition and appreciation. Twitter: @grupopesquera

About Folio Fine Wine Partners: http://www.foliowine.com

Folio Fine Wine Partners was founded in 2004 by Michael Mondavi and his wife, Isabel, with their children, Dina and Rob Jr. Folio is an importer, fine wine agency and producer of quality wines from the world's premiere and emerging wine regions, providing sales, marketing and public relations services to wine brands from California, Italy, Spain, France, Argentina, and Austria. Wines from California include Animo, Emblem, Hangtime, Isabel Mondavi, M by Michael Mondavi, Oberon and Spellbound. From Italy are the wines of Attems, Bruno Giacosa, Coppo, Danzante, Donnafugata, Frescobaldi Toscana, Luce della Vite, Masseto, Ornellaia, and Villa Sandi. The Spanish portfolio includes Fillaboa, Palacios Remondo and Vall Llach. From Argentina are the wines of BenMarco, Crios, Nosotros and Susana Balbo, with Andre Brunel and Charles Heidsieck (France), and Laurenz V (Austria) completing the portfolio. Twitter @FolioWine