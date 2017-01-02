We’re so proud to support the amazing work being done by Boys & Girls Clubs to make the world a happier, healthier and more judgement-free place.

In honor of three Oklahoma City-area grand openings, Planet Fitness will present a $5,000 oversized check to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County.

The gift will be given at a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 19 at 10 a.m., inside of Planet Fitness’ new Midwest City location at 5701 E. Reno Ave. The donation represents the health club’s commitment to investing in the local community through a number of goodwill initiatives.

“We’re so proud to support the amazing work being done by Boys & Girls Clubs to make the world a happier, healthier and more judgement-free place,” said Trey Owen, CEO of United PF Partners.

Planet Fitness has recently been extending its judgement-free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities with its philanthropic initiative, “Judgement Free Generation™.” Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation’s leading youth development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, and STOMP Out Bullying, the leading anti-bullying organization in the U.S., Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement-free planet—a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong. To date, Planet Fitness and its franchisees have raised more than $1 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America & STOMP Out Bullying.

The ribbon cutting also celebrates two other recently-opened Planet Fitness locations in addition to the Midwest City club, with one in Oklahoma City’s Quail Plaza at 10908 N. May Ave. and another in Edmond at 2209 W. Edmond Road. The fast-growing health club franchise is known for its Judgement Free Zone® and affordability, with memberships priced at only $10 a month. All three clubs opened in December of 2016, joining four other Planet Fitness locations already operating in the Oklahoma City area.

Now through January 11 new members can join any of the seven OKC-area Planet Fitness clubs for just $1 down and then $10 down a month with no commitment. These new clubs feature an extensive selection of cardio equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers and stationary bikes—all pointed at 70-inch televisions for member entertainment while working out. Planet Fitness also offers a popular 30-minute PF Express circuit room, dedicated abs and stretching room, a full complement of user-friendly strength equipment and locker rooms that include day-use lockers, private changing rooms and tile showers. All three clubs will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Being home of the Judgement Free Zone® also means that Planet Fitness’ commitment to anti-bullying is felt within the interior of its clubs. Members can expect to experience a no-hassle, non-intimidating environment. Each club features the brand’s iconic “Lunk Alarm”—a purple and yellow siren on the wall used as a light-hearted, gentle reminder that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.

And because value is prioritized at Planet Fitness, a Black Card® membership will be offered at $19.99 a month. It includes added amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to more than 1,200 clubs in the Planet Fitness chain, as well as use of massage chairs*, HydroMassage beds*, tanning* and Total Body Enhancement booths* and 50 percent off select cooler drinks*.

For more information or to join online, please visit http://www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location but are included in Midwest City, Quail Plaza and Edmond.

###

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2016, Planet Fitness had more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,200 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.