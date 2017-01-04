This new children's toy from Potty Discovery LLC is designed to make potty training fun and enjoyable. "New parents are often anxious about potty training, but it becomes fun and enjoyable when you use Potty Duck."

After more than 60 years of floating around in bathtubs with little to do, the iconic rubber ducky now has an important mission―to make potty training fun for kids and easier for parents. And this new rubber duck arrives just in time for National Rubber Ducky Day on January 13.

RUBBER DUCK TO REDUCE ANXIETY AROUND POTTY TRAINING

Introducing Potty Duck™—a hands-on water toy for potty training in two easy steps. Chicago-area start-up Potty Discovery LLC has redesigned the yellow rubber duck as a squirt toy with a miniature toilet that firmly attaches to a bathtub or sink with suction cups. Learning begins in the tub with children helping the duck "pee" in its toilet. Children are then encouraged to imitate the duck by sitting on their own potty with Potty Duck sitting nearby. Using the Potty Duck toy as a companion and model, children learn more quickly to use the toilet.

“Parents are often anxious about potty training, ” says Dr. Shelly Mann, the pediatrician co-founder of Potty Discovery LLC, “but it becomes fun and enjoyable when you use Potty Duck because the rubber duck attracts kids’ interest and helps get them in the habit of using their potty regularly.”

"Parents tell us that Potty Duck makes potty training much easier and that it helped their child transition from diapers to the toilet," adds Dr. Mann, who tested the toy with her patients in 2016. "Toddlers are natural-born imitators, as numerous scientific studies have shown."

In a recent Miami Herald supplement, Amy Baez wrote: “As an occupational therapist that uses a multi-sensory approach to learning through play, I would suggest the same for toilet training as well. Children can learn through kinesthetic, auditory, and visual learning styles, which are respectively synonymous with physical touch, hearing, and seeing. Potty Duck is a great toy that fortunately incorporates all three of these simultaneously.”

RUBBER DUCK AIMS TO SAVE PARENTS HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS AND REDUCE LANDFILL WASTE OF DIAPERS

1948: Introduction of disposable diapers.

1949: Introduction of uncapsizable rubber duck.

2016: Introduction of Potty Duck, a rubber duck for potty training.

In the late 1940s, nobody could have guessed that the just-invented rubber duck and just-invented disposable diaper would both become ubiquitous in America. Since the invention of disposable diapers, the average age of completing potty training has significantly increased as well.

In 1999, The New York Times reported that the age at which children become diaper-free has steadily increased since 1957 when 92 percent were toilet trained by 18 months. By 2001, according to a report in the Ambulatory Pediatrics Journal, the average age of potty training completion in the U.S. had reached 35 months for girls and 39 months for boys.

Today, a typical baby undergoes 5,000 to 8,000 diaper changes, costing the average family $1,500 to $2,000 in diapers over the baby’s first three years and resulting in landfill waste that takes 250-500 years to decompose.

For these reasons, part of Potty Duck’s purpose is to help families corral the costs of disposables.

Potty Duck is available for purchase online at http://www.PottyDuck.com. The toy comes with training instructions from Dr. Mann, meets or exceeds all safety requirements for children’s toys, and is BPA-free and phthalate-free. Ten percent of its proceeds go to organizations that build toilets and improve sanitation for children around the world (Honduras and elsewhere). Packing is handled by Logan Industries, an Indiana company that employs people with disabilities. For more, go to http://www.PottyDuck.com.

ABOUT POTTY DISCOVERY LLC

Based near Chicago, Potty Discovery LLC is a social enterprise focused on making potty training fun and easy while bringing multiple social benefits. More at http://www.PottyDuck.com.

