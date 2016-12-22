G-CON understood our needs to quickly install a comprehensive solution that allowed us the flexibility we needed for our existing clinical manufacturing facility.

G-CON today announced the completion and delivery of a custom built cleanroom POD® system to Lonza for the manufacture of virally-modified cell therapy products in Houston, TX. Lonza, a global leader in viral gene and cell therapy manufacturing, required cleanroom capacity on an accelerated timeframe to be able to meet rising customer demand.

Ricardo Jimenez, Lonza’s Site Director for Lonza Houston, explained what set G-CON apart: “G-CON understood our needs to quickly install a comprehensive solution that allowed us the flexibility we needed for our existing clinical manufacturing facility. Their substantial experience with design, engineering, project management, construction and operation of the POD was evident throughout the project from our decision to purchase all the way to delivery and commissioning.”

Maik Jornitz, President and CEO of G-CON Manufacturing stated: “We committed to an aggressive timeframe for delivery and installation of the custom-built POD® system because we knew of the importance of the timeline for Lonza in this cell therapy application, a major new area of drug development for Lonza as well as G-CON. In working with Lonza we gained further understanding of what the cell therapy industry requires in the provision of cleanrooms and found that PODs are uniquely able to fill all of the requirements of that industry while also providing scalability as needed and without interrupting existing operations.”

The customized POD® system provides integrated gown in and gown out areas, cleanroom space, dedicated exits for personnel and material, a gas fire suppression system, HVAC control system and onboard HVAC, modular wall panels and a NORA floor system. The POD® system provides ISO 6 and ISO 7 areas and a dedicated mechanical space.

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We harness science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life. Not only are we a custom manufacturer and developer, Lonza also offers services and products ranging from active pharmaceutical ingredients and stem-cell therapies to drinking water sanitizers, from the vitamin B3 compounds and personal care ingredients to agricultural products, and from industrial preservatives to microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 40 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and approximately 9,800 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 3.8 billion in 2015 and is organized into two market-focused segments: Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Further information can be found at http://www.lonza.com.

About G-CON Manufacturing

G-CON Manufacturing is the globally leading manufacturer in prefabricated cleanroom systems. The College Station, TX based company designs, builds and installs prefabricated, autonomous cleanroom PODs®. G-CON’s cleanroom POD® portfolio provides a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. The POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures by virtue of their scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs® once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit the G-CON’s website at http://www.gconbio.com.