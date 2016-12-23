Gummybear International Inc., the creators of the Gummibär brand and animated dancing and singing gummy bear character, are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Gummibär’s first ever animated 360 video, which will be available as a holiday gift for fans and subscribers on Saturday, December 24, 2016 exclusively on YouTube. The video will premiere at 12:00 PM (EST)/ 9:00 AM (PST) on The Official Gummibär YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/gummybearintl

This 360 animated video allows Gummibär fans to visit the virtual reality world of their favorite animated YouTube character. The video takes the viewer on a fun roller coaster ride, alongside Gummibär, through a wonderful world of candy. The video can be viewed on YouTube on computers, iOS devices, and Android devices. Viewing the video with virtual reality goggles will immerse the viewer in Gummibär’s world and will enhance the viewing experience.

Jurgen Korduletsch, president of Gummybear International said, "We're really excited to be debuting our first 360 virtual reality video during the holiday season as a gift for Gummibär's fans. We know many of them will be receiving virtual reality headsets or glasses for Christmas since that is such a hot item this year, and we're happy to provide them with some fun and festive content for viewing."

About Gummibär :

The first Gummibär videos were posted on the internet in 2006 and since then the character has gone on to become one of the most successful animated characters on the internet ever with nearly 8 billion video views across the YouTube platform. The character’s music has been released in over 40 different countries and in over 27 different languages. He has his own animated Christmas special as well as a growing line of character merchandise. For more information about Gummibär, visit his website at http://www.thegummybear.com

About Gummybear International:

Gummybear International is engaged in the creation, development, and branding of animated entertainment properties, as well as musical content based on and produced for such properties. It markets and sells recorded musical and video products in various physical formats, such as compact discs and DVDs, and digital formats, such as downloads and ringtones, through a worldwide network of established distributors and licensees. The company’s music publishing segment owns and acquires rights to musical compositions, markets these compositions, and receives royalties or fees for their use. It also is actively developing mobile and computer based games and exploiting merchandising rights for its brands in cooperation with a variety of licensing partners. GBI is working on a number of film and TV projects. The company is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit the Gummybear International website at http://www.gummybearinternational.com.