Master Empowerment Coach Jody Myciak Launches Her Business

Master Empowerment Coach, Jody Myciak launches her coaching business, Jody Myciak International. Jody takes what she knows and what she has learned and motivates women to be their best selves.

Jody, wife and mother of two, graduated from the S.W.A.T Institute as a Master Empowerment Coach (MECC). She herself had to dig deep and do some soul-searching of her own so everything she has her clients do, she has already done. She walks her talk and is incredibly thankful she does. She takes what she herself has learned throughout her life, combines it with what she was taught at the S.W.A.T Institute, and helps women become their best selves; bringing passion back into their lives.

As a Master Empowerment Coach, Jody provides one-on-one coaching and TeleCourses, to help women move up the Emotional Scale to Empowerment. Along the way, they will re-discover their authentic self again and live the life they were meant to live. She also supports and motivates women weekly, through newsletters, inspirational articles, and videos. For additional information on this company and to contact Jody Myciak, visit http://www.jodymyciak.com.

A favourite quote of Jody’s is, “You can’t pour from an empty cup”. Jody believes that it is important to take care of ourselves, so we have even more to give to others.

###

Contact: Jody Myciak

Phone: 519-804-2489

1-866-460-6351

Email: info(at)jodymyciak(dot)com

http://www.jodymyciak.com