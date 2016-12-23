Ardon Health Achieves ACHC Accreditation

Ardon Health proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Healthcare (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services.

Accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with a comprehensive set of national standards. ACHC grants accreditation to organizations that demonstrate they operate at a level of quality, integrity and effectiveness consistent with its standards. Achieving ACHC accreditation reflects Ardon Health’s unwavering commitment to optimizing patient outcomes through the delivery of high-quality specialty pharmacy services.

ACHC is a non-profit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of excellence since 1986. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, survey consistency, and collaborative approach to accreditation. For more information about ACHC, visit http://www.achc.org.

“Ardon Health is proud to have earned ACHC accreditation as it affirms we are succeeding in our mission to inspire people and improve lives through the delivery of high-quality, compassionate healthcare services,” said Chandra Wahrgren, President of Ardon Health. “Since opening in 2014, we have been committed to measuring ourselves against the most rigorous industry standards for quality patient care and operational excellence. Achieving ACHC accreditation is an important milestone in the continuing growth and success of Ardon Health.”

About Ardon Health

Ardon Health, a specialty pharmacy based in Portland, Oregon, provides a wide range of specialty oral and injectable medications and personalized patient care nationwide. While primarily serving the Pacific Northwest, the company is focused on optimizing patient outcomes through the delivery of high-quality, compassionate specialty pharmacy services to patients in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Ardon’s experienced clinical pharmacists have expertise in the practice of specialty pharmacy and the treatment of numerous complex diseases and health conditions. For additional information about Ardon Health, please visit http://www.ardonhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Audrey Monroe

Audrey.monroe(at)ardonhealth(dot)com

503-444-6535

###