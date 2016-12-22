Karlan Tucker & Associates Becomes Tucker Financial Solutions

New Logo | Tucker Financial Solutions The Tucker Financial Solutions brand aligns well for our portfolio of retirement, financial and investment products

Karlan Tucker & Associates (KT&A) announced this week they have officially changed its name to Tucker Financial Solutions. Tucker Financial Solutions is a full service retirement planning, financial advisor and investment firm.

Over the past year, the Tucker Company has undertaken an extensive rebranding effort of its divisions. “The Tucker Financial Solutions brand aligns well for our portfolio of retirement, financial and investment products,” said Karlan Tucker, President and CEO of Tucker Financial Solutions. Tucker Financial Solutions, formerly known as KT&A, has been an innovative champion in providing reliable and consistent income during retirement for many Coloradans.

“For the past 35 years, we have had the privilege of advising over 5,000 families in their most important financial decisions,” said Tucker. A new logo and marketing message has been created – “Where Our Values Create Value” – which is now part of the Tucker companies’ corporate identity. “This name change and identity better reflects the current and future direction of our financial, investment and wealth advising,” added Tucker.

“We are excited about the name change. After considerable reviews of our college funding, investment and retirement solutions, we believe the new identity aligns with our prospective clients and capitalizes on the overall strength of the Tucker companies. We are poised to serve and to grow,” says Darren Petty, President of Tucker College Solutions.

About Tucker Financial Solutions:

Tucker Financial Solutions, a retirement planning, financial advisory and investment firm, specializes in fixed index annuities, life insurance, asset management, and college funding. Tucker Financial Solutions, founded in 1991, is located in Littleton, Colorado. Tucker Financial Solutions is part of the Tucker companies, which include Tucker Advisors, Tucker Asset Management, and Tucker College Solutions.