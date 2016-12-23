AP Tops Out Colorado’s First Urban Recreation Center

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and City officials, along with the construction and design team members, signed the ceremonial beam before it was placed on top of the structure being constructed. Carla Madison Rec Center will be Denver’s largest recreation center once complete, and today’s milestone is one more step to realizing a service that this community has deserved for a long time.

City and County of Denver, Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture and Adolfson & Peterson Construction recently hosted a “topping out” ceremony for the new recreation center named after late Councilwoman Carla Madison. The tradition of topping out a building is a milestone event for the construction of the building, signifying the top-most point of the structure has been reached. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and City officials, along with the construction and design team members, signed the ceremonial beam before it was placed on top of the structure being constructed.

The Carla Madison Recreation Center will be Denver’s largest community recreation facility and the first urban recreation center located in Colorado. The 60,000-sf facility will be the crown jewel of the City’s community recreation program, located at Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street. Fulfilling a long-standing need for a centrally-located facility within the City, the new center will serve as yet another catalyst along the Colfax business corridor to help drive economic growth and transform the area into a thriving cultural and residential area.

The four-story structure will offer an eight-lane pool, a leisure pool for families, a large cardio-weight room, full size basketball court and diverse programming that promote healthy and active lifestyles. The facility also includes ample community gathering space to support a variety of neighborhood interests. Planned amenities on the site include an outdoor climbing wall, 0.25-acre dog park, table tennis, slackline area, large picnic tables, onsite bike parking, a 15-bike B-Cycle station, climbing boulders and 130 parking spaces. Integrating sustainable elements, the facility is targeting LEED Gold Certification.

“Carla Madison Rec Center will be Denver’s largest recreation center once complete, and today’s milestone is one more step to realizing a service that this community has deserved for a long time,” stated Mayor Hancock. “I look forward to the final build out so our residents in central Denver have a new place to be happy, healthy and active together.”

The construction is on schedule to be completed fall of 2017.

About AP

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a U.S.-based, privately held firm that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Founded in 1946, the company has built longstanding commitments to the regions in which it operates and is known nationally for its innovative and collaborative approaches within the building industry. AP serves the education, multifamily, healthcare, commercial, municipal and senior living market segments from its offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.