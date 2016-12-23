Tucker Financial Solutions Announces 2017 Seminars

Each year our advisory team reviews topics that are relevant to Baby Boomers who to plan to retire in the next 10 to 15 years. They continue to develop informative seminars that simplify the complexity and uncertainty of retirement income planning

Tucker Financial Solutions (http://www.tuckerfinancialsolutions.com) announces its upcoming January seminars. Tucker Financial Solutions is a full service retirement planning, financial advisory, and investment firm. Over the past 25 years, Tucker Financial Solutions has hosted a series of dinner seminars on retirement planning and Social Security benefits.

In 2017, Tucker Financial Solutions will continue to host complimentary dinner seminars on a range of important topics including retirement planning, Social Security benefits, Medicare, college funding and mortgage debt.

In early January, Tucker Financial Solutions kicks off the New Year with a dinner seminar on Retirement Planning. The seminar reviews current retirement income trends and how to plan for 30 years of retirement. This free dinner seminar will take place at 240 Union Restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado. Visit the Tucker Financial Solutions website for dates, times, and reservations.

In late January, Tucker Financial Solutions will conduct their often sold out dinner seminar: How to Maximize Social Security Benefits.” The free dinner seminar will take place at Maggiano’s Little Italy, located in Englewood, Colorado. Visit the Tucker Financial Solutions website for dates, times, and reservations.

“Each year our advisory team reviews topics that are relevant to Baby Boomers who to plan to retire in the next 10 to 15 years. They continue to develop informative seminars that simplify the complexity and uncertainty of retirement income planning,” said Karlan Tucker, President and CEO, Tucker Financial Solutions. Tucker Financial Solutions, formerly known as Karlan Tucker & Associates, has been an innovative champion in providing reliable and consistent income during retirement for many Coloradans.

“Reviews of several studies show that retirees who have consistent and increasing income during their retirement years are the happiest retirees. It’s our passion to help retirees achieve the highest level of comfort and happiest in their Golden years,” added Tucker.

About Tucker Financial Solutions

Tucker Financial Solutions, a retirement and investment advisory firm, specializes in fixed index annuities, life insurance, asset management, and college funding. Karlan Tucker and his advisory team have been helping Coloradans successfully since 1991. Tucker Financial Solutions, located in Littleton, Colorado, is part of the Tucker companies, which include Tucker Advisors, Tucker Asset Management, and Tucker College Solutions (http://www.tuckercollegesolutions.com). Investment advisory services provided through Tucker Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser.