Lazydays RV Sponsors VIP Event at Raymond James Stadium

Thanks to our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this was truly a VIP event to remember.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, recently hosted Winnebago Rally participants and local RV customers at a private party held on the Club Level of Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among the highlights of the December 9 VIP event was a meet-and-greet with special guest Dexter Jackson, the former Bucs safety who was named Super Bowl MVP for his role in the team’s Super Bowl XXXVII championship. Guests also enjoyed photo opportunities with Jackson and the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl trophy. One lucky raffle winner left the event with a helmet autographed by current Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, and all attendees received a Lazydays/Buccaneers blanket as a parting gift.

Lazydays, a proud sponsor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, provides the team and their fans with exciting RV experiences throughout the year. “Thanks to our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this was truly a VIP event to remember,” said Ron Fleming, Vice President and General Manager of Lazydays. “Our goal is to deliver an exceptional experience to every one of our guests, and we’re honored that so many have made Lazydays an ongoing part of their RV lifestyle.”

In addition to the private party at Raymond James Stadium, the Winnebago Rally package included a four-day/three-night stay at the Lazydays RV Resort, catered dinners, entertainment, factory representation, product demonstrations and RV seminars. Participants were also able to explore Winnebago RVs currently on sale at Lazydays, including 2017 Forza and View models, which were displayed outside the event venue at Raymond James Stadium.

Details on upcoming Lazydays RV rallies and sales events can be found online at https://www.lazydays.com.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS

Lazydays®, founded in 1976, is the world’s largest RV dealership. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL since 1996, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Aurora and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays has the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from more than 65% of Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay and Tucson communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride.