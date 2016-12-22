Custom Quilt Commemorates eMazzanti Technology’s 15th Anniversary

The eQuilt represents 15 years of working together to build the kind of success that sustains all of our customers, employees, vendors and their families in a comfortable, trusting partnership.

eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area IT consultant and Managed Services Provider (MSP), recently unveiled a quilt commemorating the company’s 15-year anniversary, which was celebrated this fall. The custom quilt is meant to symbolize the value of the long-term customer, employee and vendor relationships that have contributed to their joint success.

“The eQuilt represents 15 years of working together to build the kind of success that sustains all of our customers, employees, vendors and their families in a comfortable, trusting partnership,” stated Carl Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. “We celebrate our joint success, made possible by the respect and valued contributions of all.”

Commissioning the quilt also exemplifies eMazzanti’s commitment to supporting small business and the community. For the past 15 years, the company has helped hundreds of small businesses survive through hard times and thrive during the good. eMazzanti also has a remarkable track record of helping local companies recover from natural disasters, including Hurricane Sandy and recent winter storms.

The work, a creation of well-regarded quilting professional, Nedra Sorensen, includes the eMazzanti Technologies {e} logo in the company’s colors on a white background with black trim. It was produced with an applique technique and machine quilted. The eQuilt was commissioned by CEO, Carl Mazzanti, after learning of Mrs. Sorensen’s vocation and relation to a trusted eMazzanti vendor.

“Quilts add security and warmth to relationships,” related Sorensen, “It was an honor to sew the eQuilt for eMazzanti Technologies. Carl is a great friend to our family and his vision and dedication have contributed to our own economic success.”

Anniversary Spectacular

In addition to producing the commemorative quilt to celebrate the 15-year milestone, the company hosted a 15th Anniversary Spectacular for customers, employees and vendors at a trendy Manhattan rooftop on Thursday September 15, 2016.

The invitation only event provided participants with the opportunity to share 15 years of mutual growth. The company was recognized at the event with an official proclamation from Hoboken, NJ Mayor, Dawn Zimmer, for its 15-year track record of growth and commitment to the community.

Partners in Success

With high customer retention and satisfaction rates, eMazzanti strategically seeks long-term, customer, vendor and employee relationships. As long-term partners in success, eMazzanti’s customers have grown together with the Hoboken technology company, sometimes outperforming them. To increase job satisfaction and loyalty among employees, the company provides continuous education opportunities.

Looking ahead to the next 15 years, eMazzanti Technologies, President, Jennifer Mazzanti, sees growth, prosperity and continued strong relationships. “Working together as a long-term business partner, our clients, know that we have got their backs. They love us and stay with us,” she said.

Related resource information:

NJBIZ Names eMazzanti Technologies Business of the Year

Smart, Elegant and Innovative: The Future of Fashion IT

About Nedra Sorensen

Nedra Sorensen is well-known professional in the quilting industry. She represents popular quilting vendors at major quilting shows, provides instruction, and produces custom quilts and related items commissioned by others. Interested parties can follow her work on Instagram @nedrasorensen.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, a 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info(at)emazzanti(dot)net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.