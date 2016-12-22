StayNTouch Partners With Hotel On Rivington

Once we saw the Rover PMS interface, we knew right away that we would select StayNTouch,” said Daniel Tennant, General Manager at Hotel on Rivington..."Ultimately, this technology choice is to improve the guest experience,

StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, announced the deployment of its Rover PMS™ and Zest™ solutions at Hotel on Rivington, a 108-room luxury hotel in New York City, New York.

“Once we saw the Rover PMS interface, we knew right away that we would select StayNTouch,” said Daniel Tennant, General Manager at Hotel on Rivington. “Our former PMS was very challenging to use. When checking guests in, the staff could never raise their heads to look the guest in the eye because of all the screens that they had to click through. With StayNTouch, the process takes far fewer steps, and has enhanced our entire welcome and check-in experience. Plus, as it can run on a tablet, we can do everything on the fly. Even off-site, I can monitor guest activity and revenue performance then make adjustments accordingly.”

“Ultimately, this technology choice is to improve the guest experience,” continued Daniel. “For example, our housekeepers now update rooms status through Rover Housekeeping on their mobile devices, so the front office staff and guests have up-to-the-minute room availability information. That means guests get to their rooms faster.”

StayNTouch offers hotels the opportunity to integrate multiple cloud-solutions on one platform:



Rover PMS™: Next generation Hotel PMS, fully cloud, fits on every device, optimizes hotel operations from front desk, to groups, to housekeeping to revenue management. Simple monthly pricing that includes training, integrations and configuration.

Zest™: Enables guest pre-engagement and guest services via mobile web. Guest-enabled mobile check-in & out via smart phone or desktop. Private labeled, PMS-integrated mobile check-in &/or checkout. Bill review, preference collection, upsell opportunities, and remote key fulfillment. Promote and monetize late checkouts.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at Hotel on Rivington,” said Jos Schaap, CEO-Founder of StayNTouch, “The hotel operates in a very competitive market where a hotel’s success is dependent upon its ability to deliver innovation and differentiation in the guest experience. Hotel on Rivington is a service leader in part because the team recognizes that technology should enhance staff/guest interactions and not be a barrier. We are proud to be a part of their service delivery.”

About StayNTouch Inc.

StayNTouch is a “Software as a Service” hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today’s guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 65,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Porto Vista San Diego and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

To learn more watch our video "The New Way...To Hotel!"

About Hotel on Rivington:

Hotel on Rivington. A premier destination among Manhattan hotels. In the epicenter of the hip and historic Lower East Side, Hotel on Rivington is an urban oasis with a sleek modern design, stunning skyline views and spacious accommodations that exceed all NYC hotel standards. With starting room categories featuring 385 – 400 square feet of usable living space – compared to the 220 sq. ft. NYC average – it is easy to understand why our guests return again and again.

In addition to the luxury hotel’s breathtaking Manhattan views, Hotel on Rivington is in easy walking distance to many iconic NYC neighborhoods such as SoHo, Tribeca, Nolita, Little Italy and the East Village. Most of our modern rooms and suites feature unique appointments such as balconies, soaking tubs, steam showers and floor-to-ceiling glass walls, all designed by renowned NYC architects Grzywinski + Pons.

http://www.hotelonrivington.com

