Bill Howe Marketing Team joins Boys & Girls Club Director of Strategic Partnerships, Tesha Young, wiht the gifts donated by the employees of Bill Howe. I am proud to say that over 40 of our employees adopted one of the family members.

The Bill Howe Family of Companies started as a one-man San Diego plumbing company offering affordable services for the community with the highest trained specialists. Bill Howe began his company with a mission centered on family values, community spirit, and the highest care of his customers. For over 35 years, the Bill Howe Family of Companies has grown into one of the largest San Diego plumbing, heating & air, restoration & flood, and epoxy lining service companies in the county. And though the company has gone from one employee (Bill Howe) to over 165, they have retained their family culture, community involvement, and the same care their customers have come to trust.

Each Year, the Bill Howe Family of Companies hosts a holiday toy drive for children in the community. For the past two years, they have filled over 3 donation bins each year for the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots program through the generosity of the Howe’s and their employees. For 2016, they were presented with an opportunity to help families on a more personal level through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego’s (BGCGSD) adopt a family program.

The BGCGSD has been about changing lives for over 75 years. They service over 25,000 youth in the community between the ages of 5 to 18 through academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles within their 19 community sites. From the BGCGSD website: With 71% of our members coming from low-income families, the holidays are not always a happy time. Money is tight and there is often not enough for presents and special holiday meals. Thanks to our supporters, we are able to bring some holiday magic and joy to our members and their families.

This is not the first time the Bill Howe Family of Companies’ has participated with the BGCGSD. The Human Resource Manager’s two sons attended the after-school program at the Ron Roberts Branch through Junior High, and the mission of the BGCGSD aligns with the values of Bill Howe. “We have loved joining the after-school programs when raising awareness of healthy lifestyles,” said Julie Riddle, Marketing Director for the Bill Howe Family of Companies. “Not only do we have a personal connection and have seen the amazing work the clubs do for kids and families in the community, but we know through support of local businesses they can reach even more families and we look forward to continuing to join their efforts in the coming years.”

The Bill Howe Family of Companies joined a long list of community supporters in adopting families for the holidays. They were able to adopt thirteen individual families and enlisted employees help in buying gifts from the families’ wish lists. “I am proud to say that over 40 of our employees adopted one of the family members,” said Tina Howe, Vice President of Bill Howe Family of Companies. “We placed the wish lists for each individual on our community board and within a day, we had most of our families fully adopted.”

Employees rallied to make this a truly special Christmas for each individual they chose, and those that were not able to shop themselves, gave the marketing team money to shop for their adopted families. They helped bring a little joy during the holidays for 60 individuals.

For more information about the San Diego’s Best plumber, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe.com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

###