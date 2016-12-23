The Center Opens New NYC Chiropractic Office in the Upper East Side

I am ecstatic to now offer our services and treatments on the Upper East Side"

The Center, a renowned NYC chiropractic and alternative medicine practice, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new office in the Upper East Side. The Center has provided NYC with superior chiropractic and alternative medicine treatments for several years and has garnered a loyal patient following as a result of their team’s level of care and experience.

The Center offers multiple services for patients including Redcord Physical Therapy, chiropractic treatments, acupuncture, alternative medicine, individualized physical rehabilitation plans, supervised fitness, medical massage, and more. Each service is customized to the individual’s needs, medical history, current health status, and personal goals.

The Upper East Side office, to be called The Center on Park, will provide all of the same treatments that patients know and love. The added location will be run by Dr. Roseann McCauley, a licensed and certified chiropractic professional. Located at 1085 Park Avenue, Suite 1E, New York, NY 10128, The Center on Park will cater to patients who could not reach the practice on Broadway.

“I am ecstatic to now offer our services and treatments on the Upper East Side,” The Center founder Noam Sadovnik said. “Extending our reach to this area allows us to provide holistic and healing treatments to patients who truly need it and could not reach our other office location. Now having two chiropractic offices in NYC is a great achievement for our team and I could not be more proud of the hard work and dedication of our medical professionals."

The Center focuses on healing the whole body, not a particular area or injury. This holistic approach to physical therapy, rehabilitation, chiropractic treatments, and alternative medicine allows patients to get back on their feet faster and prevent injuries for the long-term.

For more information on The Center and their brand new Upper East Side office, please visit http://www.thecenternyc.com.

About The Center

Founded by Dr. Noam Sadovnik, The Center provides holistic physical therapy, chiropractic, and alternative medicine treatments to patients in the greater New York City area. Now with two NYC offices, the practice seeks to provide patients with a full-body recovery plan personalized for the individual’s particular injury or pain. Working with leading medical technology companies, The Center utilizes state-of-the-art technology such as OptoGait and Redcord Physical Therapy systems to ensure a full recovery for patients. For more information, please visit http://www.thecenternyc.com.

