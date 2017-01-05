While progress in this area has traditionally been made by academic and health institutions, uBiome...shows that as a commercial organization it has every bit as much to contribute as those we might regard as belonging to the ‘health establishment.'

uBiome, the leading microbial genomics company, continues to build its scientific advisory board with the appointment of Olaf Bodamer, M.D., Ph.D., FACMG, FAAP. A world-leading expert in Pediatrics, Biochemistry, and Human and Molecular Genetics, Dr. Bodamer is Park Gerald Chair of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital and is also its Associate Chief of the Division of Genetics and Genomics.

Dr. Bodamer’s Laboratory studies a wide range of human phenotypes, including prematurity, ultra-rare disorders, and inborn errors of metabolism. The lab has adopted a translational science approach, aiming to discover the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease and to understand how phenotypes vary at the molecular level. Ultimately, his laboratory seeks to identify novel biomarkers and new therapeutic approaches. Conditions are generally considered rare when they affect fewer than 200,000 individuals. Around 80% of rare diseases have a genetic cause, but less than 5% have an FDA-approved drug treatment.

Dr. Bodamer’s work focuses on the intersection of clinical genetics and translational science where bench meets bedside. He has a busy clinical practice at Boston Children’s Hospital where he sees individuals with complex genetic disorders, including inborn errors of metabolism. Dr. Bodamer has published more than 130 original articles and book chapters.

uBiome is the leading microbial genomics company, using next generation high-throughput DNA sequencing technology to generate detailed analyses of the human microbiome, the ecosystem of trillions of bacteria living in and on the human body. uBiome has recently launched SmartGut™, the world’s first sequencing-based clinical microbiome screening test. SmartGut provides healthcare providers and patients with access to a comprehensive microbiome screening test – using a simple, at-home sample collection – that identifies important commensal and pathogenic microorganisms.

Dr. Bodamer’s M.D. degree was awarded by the University of Heidelberg in Germany. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Saarland, also in Germany. After pediatric residencies in Germany and at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, he undertook a fellowship in Clinical and Biochemical Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

Before joining Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Bodamer led the Division of Pediatric Genetics at the University of Vienna Medical School and also directed the Austrian Newborn Screening Program. Previously, he established the Division of Clinical and Translational Genetics and the Genetics Diagnostic Laboratories at the University of Miami.

Several editorial boards have appointed Dr. Bodamer as a member, including Molecular Genetics and Metabolism, and the Journal of Inherited Diseases, and Translational Medicine. He has recently been elected to the Board of the European Society of Human Genetics. Dr. Bodamer is also the Director of the Boston Children’s Lysosomal Storage Disease Program.

Dr. Bodamer, Associate Chief of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, says: “The field of microbial genomics is leading to promising innovations in diagnosis and treatment. While progress in this area has traditionally been made by academic and health institutions, uBiome has broken the mold, showing that as a commercial organization it has every bit as much to contribute as those we might regard as belonging to the ‘health establishment.’ I’m greatly looking forward to advising them.”

Dr. Jessica Richman, CEO and co-founder of uBiome, says: “Dr. Bodamer’s important work in pediatric genomics is an inspiration. Both his laboratory at Boston Children’s Hospital and his clinical practice are proof of his determination to use microbiome sequencing to better understand pediatric disease. We’re honored to welcome him to the uBiome scientific advisory board.”

Dr. Zachary Apte, CTO and co-founder of uBiome, and Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco, says: "Dr. Bodamer's deep experience in translation of research into clinical diagnostics and therapeutics will accelerate uBiome's mission to develop and translate the science of the microbiome into clinical practice."

Founded in 2012, uBiome is the world’s leading microbial genomics company. uBiome is funded by Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, 8VC, and other leading investors.

uBiome’s mission is to explore important research questions about the microbiome and to develop accurate and reliable clinical tests based on the microbiome.

