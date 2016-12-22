Holiday Retirement Releases First Cookbook

Holiday Retirement is honoring the heritage of home cooking with its first cookbook release, “Home Cooking, From Our Family to Yours — Featuring Resident & Chef Recipes From Holiday Retirement.” The company collected more than 400 recipes from its senior living communities across the country in an effort to bring people together around the dining table, and celebrate great food and memories passed down through generations.

“At Holiday Retirement, there is a passion for food,” said Jamison Gosselin, Holiday Retirement’s senior vice president of marketing and communications. “Our chef-prepared meals bring people together each day for fun and great food. We’re excited to share this sense of joy and community with our first-ever cookbook.”

The cookbook is available for purchase at Amazon and can be downloaded for free at holidaytouch.com. The large-print cookbook features 30 recipes separated into breakfasts, sides, salads, main dishes and desserts.

Special recipes include roasted salmon with orange lentil salad, submitted by Jeremy Williams, senior director of culinary innovation at Holiday Retirement, and anniversary lemon pie, a dessert Dogwood Estates resident Glenda Miller made for her husband once a month for 50 years.

“In addition to our own chefs, Holiday residents offered up some amazing family crafted recipes they enjoy making when not indulging in the chef prepared meals at Holiday. Some of the recipes were even passed down to them from their mothers and grandmothers. There are rich stories behind each one,” said Gosselin.

The cookbook release is part of a new program initiative featuring senior nutritional resources, expert health and wellness tips, and favorite chef and resident recipes. Visit holidaytouch.com/homecooking for more Holiday Retirement recipes and nutritional resources for seniors, including a free downloadable e-book entitled: “Eating well for an active, healthy retirement.”

