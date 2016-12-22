Pulaski Academy Wins Third State Championship on Shaw Sports Turf

We have really liked our Shaw Sports turf field. We love the durability. We practice on the field and play all of our football and soccer games on it. We also use the field for all of our PE classes. Past News Releases RSS Gateway Sports Village Announces...

Pulaski Academy head football coach Kevin Kelley is no stranger to winning. Kelley has gained national recognition for his unconventional plays, many of which involve almost never punting and almost always using onside kicks.

Pulaski Academy, a private school founded in 1971, installed Shaw Sports Turf’s Legion system back in 2014. This year was their third season playing on the Shaw Sports Turf field, and not coincidentally, their third consecutive state championship win.

The school’s turf field has given the football team, and the school as a whole, a real advantage.

“We have really liked our Shaw Sports turf field. We love the durability. We practice on the field and play all of our football and soccer games on it. We also use the field for all of our PE classes,” said Kelley.

The coach and his team also benefit from more hours of play and less need for field maintenance.

“We can always practice on the turf and not worry about the weather. That is number one. We don’t have to paint the field, mow, etc. More time dedicated to football is certainly helpful,” said Kelley.

This state championship game was played War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. Pulaski was up against Wynne in a match-up that ended with a winning score for Pulaski of 55-16. This is Pulaski’s sixth state championship win since 2003, which is impressive on its own, but to win three state championships in a row is unheard of.

Making it to a third consecutive state championship win was no easy feat for the Pulaski Bruins as they had experienced some change on the team this season, making this record-breaking win all the sweeter.

“A different senior class and different junior class change the dynamics of the team so that alone made this win different,” said Kelley. “But of course this win was also special and unique because it was third in a row, and had never been done in any sport in school history.”

Pulaski Academy currently plays on Shaw Sports Turf’s Legion system, which is a combination of high-performance monofilament fibers and a durable slit film fiber. The slit film fiber is a workhorse which will handle the workload, while the monofilament provides a more resilient surface that enhances performance characteristics.

Looking forward to next season, Coach Kelley already has his eyes on the prize of another consecutive win.

“We always set our goal for a state championship. That is our single goal. It just happens to be an attempt at a fourth consecutive!” said Kelley.

And Kelley has received recognition for his coaching, as well. Last week, Kelley was named the All-USA Football Coach of the Year by USA Today.

