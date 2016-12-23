NetEDI awarded PEPPOL Access Point service contract

NetEDI have proven ability and experience of providing secure electronic data transfer of business documents between institutions and large organisations.

The Department of Health have publicly committed to the adoption of PEPPOL across all NHS Trusts. Initiated in 2014, the NHS eProcurement Strategy was driven by a need to stabilise non-pay spending in the NHS and to optimise the exchange of data between NHS trusts and their suppliers. The strategy is supported by the PEPPOL Access Point Framework agreement which supports the Government’s policy to centrally manage the procurement of common goods and services through an integrated commercial function at the heart of government.

NetEDI will provide a foundation to enable the electronic transfer of business-critical documents such as orders and invoices between NHS trusts and their suppliers via an accredited and compliant solution.

Steve Martin, NetEDI Managing Director, commented “NetEDI have proven ability and experience of providing secure electronic data transfer of business documents between institutions and large organisations. Our place on the Access Point Services Framework Agreement with the certification of our platform underlines our commitment to the Department of Health’s eProcurement strategy and demonstrates the reliability of our Managed Service. We aim to help both the Trusts and Suppliers meet the key deadlines for next year.”

By March 31st 2018, suppliers must be ready to receive orders from NHS access points and by September 30th 2018, all parties must be ready to manage all their ordering and invoicing using PEPPOL standards.

About NetEDI

NetEDI deliver a cloud-based B2B platform as a managed service. We take responsibility for an organisations B2B operation by managing their electronic trading processes and requirements by providing an end-to-end solution that is efficient, scalable and secure. Thousands of organisations use NetEDI worldwide to innovate faster and gain competitive advantage. For more information, visit netedi.co.uk.

About Crown Commercial Service (CCS)

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) works with both departments and organisations across the whole of the public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality of service delivery. The CCS goal is to become the “go-to” place for expert commercial and procurement services.