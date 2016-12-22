“We are excited to unite the forces with InterHost Solutions in order to drastically ease cloud development and application management. Superior cloud product at the local data center is our special gift for Belgium IT companies right before Christmas.”

Jelastic Inc., next generation PaaS and Caas for hosting service providers and ISVs, announced a new partnership with InterHost Solutions, a technology provider from Belgium.

“We are excited to unite the forces with InterHost Solutions in order to drastically ease cloud development and application management. Superior cloud product at the local data center is our special gift for Belgium IT companies right before Christmas,” said Ruslan Synytsky, Chief Executive Officer at Jelastic.

InterHost Solutions has been working on extreme simplification and minimal setup time for deploying new cloud applications. To achieve this, InterHost Solutions has decided to partner up with Jelastic. Within the Jelastic environment, even an occasional website builder with limited knowledge of software stacks and server configuration can easily create a scaled and highly-available application for customers.

More experienced DevOps will find the platform support satisfying all their needs as well. The platform has standard horizontal and vertical scaling for the most common stacks around. Java, PHP, Node.js, Python, Ruby,.. are all available with their most frequently used application servers, load balancers and databases. InterHost, powered by Jelastic, provides advanced orchestration and management of Docker containers as well as improves significantly applications delivery and portability, making virtually anything possible.

“InterHost Solutions has always been a frontrunner in Belgium when it comes to offering flexibility combined with a nice experience. Now we are taking the next step with incorporating Jelastic in our offer,” says Jens Teblick, technical lead of InterHost Solutions.

By partnering with Jelastic, InterHost Solutions will deliver the easiest and coolest public cloud platform in the Benelux. This will extend its customer base from the technical-minded users to anyone who wants to deploy a web application with no fuzz.

InterHost Solutions is part of Lemon Companies and provides cloud services, web and application hosting to more than 3000 customers in Belgium and the Netherlands.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a cloud platform for hosting applications that can be deployed on bare metal hardware or any IaaS. Currently, it is running as public, private and hybrid cloud on top of more than 50 data centers worldwide. The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools, while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization. For more information, visit us at https://jelastic.com/

About InterHost

InterHost Solution is a Belgian company, providing webhosting services since 2007.

We specialize in assisting customers with tailor made solutions for their specific problems. Furthermore, InterHost Solutions strives to be compliant with all data laws and regulations. All data is kept in the Netherlands or Belgium with strong respect for privacy.

https://www.interhostsolutions.be/